Northwest Montana to Enter Stage I Fire Restrictions

In an ongoing effort to reduce the risk of wildland fires, which have burned more than 100,000 acres across Montana this year, interagency fire managers have announced they are implementing Stage I fire restrictions across northwest Montana starting this weekend.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, the first category of fire restrictions will take effect across the Flathead National Forest, the Kootenai National Forest and Glacier National Park; on public parcels managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation – Northwestern Land Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1; and throughout Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties.

In rolling out the fire restrictions, the state, federal and local agencies outlined their goal of reducing fire risk and preventing wildfires “during periods of high to extreme danger by decreasing potential sources of ignition.”

“Each year, 80% to 90% of wildfires are human-caused, but we thank our communities for the effort to prevent fires so far this summer,” according to a Thursday morning release from the Northern Rockies Coordination Group. “Northwest Montana is currently experiencing drought conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; forecasts of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources, as fires continue to burn across the state and the West. The intent of Fire Restrictions is to reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires during periods of very high to extreme fire danger by decreasing potential sources of ignition. ”

Among the federal, state and private jurisdictions under Stage I restrictions are:

Flathead National Forest , including Hungry Horse, Glacier View, Swan Lake, Spotted Bear and Tally Ranger Districts to include the Great Bear Wilderness, Mission Mountain Wilderness, and the Flathead National Forest portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. There are NO recreation site campfire exemptions on Flathead National Forest land.

, including Hungry Horse, Glacier View, Swan Lake, Spotted Bear and Tally Ranger Districts to include the Great Bear Wilderness, Mission Mountain Wilderness, and the Flathead National Forest portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. There are NO recreation site campfire exemptions on Flathead National Forest land. Kootenai National Forest, including Rexford, Fortine, Three Rivers, Libby and Cabinet Ranger Districts. There are NO recreation site campfire exemptions on Kootenai National Forest land.

including Rexford, Fortine, Three Rivers, Libby and Cabinet Ranger Districts. There are NO recreation site campfire exemptions on Kootenai National Forest land. Glacier National Park

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, including Lost Trail and Swan River National Wildlife Refuge.

including Lost Trail and Swan River National Wildlife Refuge. Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, including the Kalispell, Libby, and Stillwater Units. State land and private classified forested lands.

including the Kalispell, Libby, and Stillwater Units. State land and private classified forested lands. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks , Region 1 within Flathead County and Lincoln County

, Region 1 within Flathead County and Lincoln County Flathead County – Stage I fire restrictions.

– Stage I fire restrictions. Lincoln County – Stage I fire restrictions.

– Stage I fire restrictions. Green Diamond – not allowing campfires on their private timberlands.

– not allowing campfires on their private timberlands. Flathead Ridge Ranch – prohibiting campfires on their lands.

– prohibiting campfires on their lands. Southern Pine Plantation of Montana – Industrial timberlands in Lincoln, Sanders, and Flathead counties are not allowing campfires.

– Industrial timberlands in Lincoln, Sanders, and Flathead counties are not allowing campfires. Stimson Private Timber Company – not allowing campfires on their lands.

– not allowing campfires on their lands. F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber Company – not allowing campfires on their lands.

Stage I Fire Restrictions prohibit building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, and no exceptions are being made by any agency in northwest Montana this year. Cooking on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off is allowed.

The restrictions also prohibit smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. However, all land within a city boundary is exempted unless the local municipalities enact their own set of restrictions. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a maintained and working spark arresting device properly installed is prohibited, as is the use of explosives, welding and operating acetylene or other torches with open flames.

Several public jurisdictions are under Stage II fire restrictions, which restrict the following:

Operating any motorized vehicle off of a designated trail or road is prohibited.

The following acts are prohibited between 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and require a one-hour foot patrol in the work area following cessation of activity: Operating any internal combustion engine. Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. Using explosives.



Areas under Stage II restrictions include:

Sanders County – Stage II fire restrictions.

– Stage II fire restrictions. Lake County — Stage II fire restrictions.

Stage II fire restrictions. Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation , including Plains Unit. State land & private classified forested lands.

, including Plains Unit. State land & private classified forested lands. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Region 1 within Lake County and Sanders County.

Region 1 within Lake County and Sanders County. All lands on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Anyone caught violating the restrictions or closures could be fined up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization and imprisoned up to 6 months. Anyone found responsible for starting a wildland fire can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages.

For current wildfire and restrictions information visit: https://www.mtfireinfo.org/