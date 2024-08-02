Processor, Recall Products Associated with Flathead E. Coli Outbreak Identified

Earlier this week the Montana Department of Livestock identified Lower Valley Processing as the meat processor whose E. coli-contaminated wagyu ground beef has been tied to an outbreak in the Flathead that killed one woman and sickened more than a dozen people who had eaten at local restaurants.

All of the ground wagyu beef associated with the outbreak has been taken out of circulation, and last week the Flathead City-County Health Department said the last known consumption of the E. coli contaminated wagyu distributed to Flathead Valley restaurants, was on July 14. In a press release earlier this week, the Montana Department of Livestock, which has jurisdiction over meat processing in the state, said that Lower Valley Processing’s Official Establishment No. 007 in Kalispell had voluntarily recalled all non-intact, raw products, like ground beef, that were produced from animals that were slaughtered on June 5 because they may have been “adulterated with Escherichia coli 0157:H7.”

“All potentially affected products have been removed from commerce by public health officials, the Department of Livestock and Lower Valley Processing,” the press release says. “Some products may have been sold to consumers directly prior to discovery of the potential contamination. Lower Valley Processing has contacted all known recipients of these direct-to-consumer sales.”

Anyone who may have the products in question in their freezers or refrigerators should not consume them, and should throw them away, according to the Department of Livestock. Additionally, refrigerators should be thoroughly cleaned to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

The labels for the potentially affected products were labeled “Lower Valley Processing Co.,” with establishment number “EST. 007” inside the Montana mark of inspection on the product labels and lot numbers 1398, 1399 and 1400. Consumers with questions can call Lower Valley processing at (406) 752-2846.

Late last week, the county health department said that illnesses from the E. coli outbreak were associated with The Gunsight Saloon, Hops Downtown Grill, Tamarack Brewing Company, the Lodge at Whitefish Lake, and Harbor Grille, with the one known fatality associated with wagyu beef consumed at Harbor Grille. Flathead Fish, the Crawdad Café and the Flathead Lake Lodge also received contaminated wagyu that was processed at Lower Valley Processing but the health department said there were no reported illnesses associated with those restaurants. People who were sickened reported eating undercooked or made-to-order burgers, according to the health department, which also noted that the restaurants involved in the investigation were being “incredibly cooperative.”

The Montana Department of Public Health and Humans Services has assisted with the E. coli investigation. The state health agency became involved after the Flathead City-County Health Department observed an increase in cases of E. coli on July 10. Among the initial cases detected, several were not county residents, but had sought medical care in Flathead County, according to Jon Ebelt, the communications director for DPHHS. On July 12, DPHHS and the county health department determined that the people who fell ill had traveled to Flathead County, and an investigation was undertaken to find common exposures.

E. coli is a bacteria that develops naturally in the digestive tracts of animals, and can be introduced into food products through cross contamination or a failure to meet sanitary requirements. The Montana Department of Livestock says the source of the E. coli contamination has not been identified.

The Shiga toxin-producing strain of E. coli 0157 found in the Flathead County outbreak can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever and chills among those who are infected. The highest risk populations for severe illness include young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Severe cases of infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure, permanent health issues and death. Symptoms of an E. coli infection occur between one and 10 days after exposure, with an average of three to four days after exposure.

Infection can be caused by eating raw or undercooked animal products contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Per the health department, foodborne illness can be prevented by cooking ground beef and pork to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, and to not eat raw or undercooked ground beef. People should carefully wash hands with soap and warm water after using the bathroom and changing diapers, and before handling or eating any food.

Over roughly the last decade, stretching from 2014-2023, there have been six outbreaks of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) outbreaks reported to DPHHS. STEC is a type of E. coli infection, and is the type that is reportable in Montana, according to DPHHS. Two of the six outbreaks reported in the state over that period were linked to multi-state outbreaks tied to contaminated grocery store items.

