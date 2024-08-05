Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Whitefish

Where: 328 Bonita Circle

Price: $850,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,092

This stunning home in the heart of Whitefish features an open-concept living space with vaulted ceilings, large windows and elegant finishes. It has a well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a central island. Outside is a private fenced backyard perfect for summer barbecues. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30025684

Lakeside

Where: 1429 Bierney Creek Rd.

Price: $850,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,568

Enjoy stunning views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Mountain Range from this home situated on nearly 7 acres. The open living space has been recently updated with new carpet, new refrigerator and fresh paint. The property also includes a new concrete patio and partly insulated shop/garage. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30029825

Bigfork

Where: 13404 Crescent Moon Dr.

Price: $825,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,624

This home is perfectly situated on more than a half acre with walk-in access to Swan Lake. It boasts abundant south-facing windows in the great room and a large picture window showcasing Crane Mountain. Enjoy the large and level backyard with room to expand the garden and fenced area. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30026104

Columbia Falls

Where: 610 Whispering Ridge Ln.

Price: $829,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,713

Enjoy end-of-the-road privacy and amazing views from this one-level home that features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and granite counters. The home also has a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and an oversized double garage. Outside is a covered front porch, covered back patio and great fire pit and seating area. Touchstone Real Estate

MLS Number: 30021492

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].