Savor Fine Wine and Cuisine to Support Student Scholarships at FVCC Foundation’s Festival of Flavors

Flathead Valley Community College Foundation’s 17th annual Festival of Flavors dates have been set, beginning September 13 and happening through September 28. This year’s theme is “The Crush” – that moment when the grape harvest comes to a close and the juices are extracted, bringing the community together in support of the harvest. There are a variety of ways for you to experience “The Crush” and all proceeds go to support student scholarships at FVCC.

Friday, September 13 at 6 p.m. | Festival of Flavors Homecoming

Join the FVCC Foundation in the vibrant I.A. O’Shaughnessy Outdoor Amphitheater at the Wachholz College Center for an all-ages event that evokes the spirit of a quintessential fall tradition. Fresh off their appearance at the Kentucky Derby, 406 BBQ is serving up an inspired menu you can enjoy while listening to local favorite Archertown in a beautiful outdoor setting. There will be plenty of games for the kids and raffles for the adults to keep the fun going as the sun goes down.

Friday, September 20 at 6 p.m. | Rhone River Wine Dinner by Chef Andy Blanton on Echo Lake in Bigfork

This will be FVCC Executive Chef and five-time James Beard Award nominee Andy Blanton’s inaugural Festival of Flavors. He is excited to craft a vibrant five-course menu to pair with the delectable French wine offerings curated by Summit Beverage at the home of Guin and Kevin Cummings on Echo Lake.

Monday, September 23 at 6 p.m. | Paired Wine Dinner at Freestone Restaurant in Kalispell

Freestone Restaurant, Kalispell’s newest fine dining destination, offers a modern and welcoming ambiance for this special evening. Chef Jeans Matheros, who trained at the prestigious Cordon Bleu College, has crafted a four-course menu that celebrates the rich bounty of the Flathead Valley. Guests will also enjoy a selection of wines curated by Summit Beverage, thoughtfully paired to enhance the culinary experience.

Wednesday, September 25 at 6 p.m. | Paired Wine Dinner by Chef Andy Blanton at the Historic Somers Mansion

The historic Somers Mansion, with its breathtaking mountain and lake views, sets the stage for an intimate dining experience inspired by the fall harvest. Enjoy a five-course menu expertly prepared by the FVCC Culinary Institute of Montana, with wine pairings curated by Summit Beverage, all while soaking in the stunning scenery and experiencing a cherished piece of Flathead Valley’s history.

Saturday, September 28 at 6 p.m. | Grand Wine Tasting and Live Auction

The stunning Wachholz College Center is the backdrop for the best food and wine party of the year! Over a dozen local chefs and restaurants will be offering up their best “Crush” dishes and an equally impressive list of wines provided by Summit Beverage. The Grand Wine Tasting is also the place where you can bid on some truly unique live auction packages, with all proceeds benefiting student scholarships.

Friday, September 13 to Saturday, September 28 | Online Auction

Throughout the Festival of Flavors, our online auction offers everyone the chance to bid on dozens of exclusive packages, including wine and culinary delights, along with local goods and experiences. Head to fvcc.edu/foundation for more details.

Festival of Flavors enters its 17th season and is the college’s largest fundraiser for scholarships each year. Last year, the Foundation was able to raise over $400,000 for student scholarships through its Festival of Flavors events.

“Our generous donors make all the difference to FVCC students on their educational journey. We are tremendously grateful for everyone who has supported our students through the last 16 Festival of Flavors and look forward to making this year the best yet,” said Tagen Vine, FVCC Chief Development Officer.

Paying for school can be the hurdle that determines if college is possible for many students at FVCC. Navigating the rapidly rising cost of living in the Flathead Valley, scholarships and financial aid help students manage the demands of school with the costs of housing, childcare, jobs, transportation, groceries and other life expenses.

Nearly 80% of degree-seeking students receive some sort of financial aid, and in 2023, the Foundation awarded over $1.7 million in scholarships to students at FVCC. Scholarship recipients have shared that financial assistance of scholarships is critical to their success.

Purchase tickets and bid in the online auction at fvcc.edu/foundation.

