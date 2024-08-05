Support Democracy, the U.S. Constitution and the Rule of Law

When our founding fathers created our (U.S.) Constitution they had “democracy” in mind. A shared vision of a government of the people, by the people and for the people! We have learned that it is fragile, but we can keep democracy alive and well only if we work at it and keep united! President Lincoln worked hard to keep our nation as one, he believed if we could keep united we would not fall as a nation (United we stand, Divided we fall!).

When I learned “The Pledge of Allegiance” in grade school, I also learned what those words meant and stood for. I still believe in that pledge (pledging my allegiance to our flag and our country but never to a (or any) person)! With my power of one (my vote), I will be looking for, supporting and voting for candidates that support and promote these ideals: Democracy, the U.S. Constitution, the Rule of Law, etc. I will reject, and encourage others to reject, any candidate/politician that runs counter to that vision (yes, that means rejecting the Autocratic MAGA movement, candidates, politicians and their leader!).

May we keep united and keep democracy strong and very much alive!

Linda Edwards

Polson