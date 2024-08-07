Kalispell Adopts Main Street Safety Action Plan

The Kalispell City Council on Monday night formally adopted the city’s Main Street Safety Action Plan, which includes infrastructure designs that will reduce Main Street to three traffic lanes while adding bicycle lanes, flashing beacons and road extensions to the municipality.

In a unanimous vote – excluding councilors Sandy Carlson and Jessica Dahlman who were absent – the city council voted on the initiative designed to improve roadways and accommodate growing traffic while also reducing accidents. City officials plan to implement a $25 million U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets for All planning grant.

Prior to the safety plan adoption, councilors approved an amendment in a 6-1 vote that removed a section that would have connected Woodland Avenue to Seventh Avenue EN, citing safety concerns about traffic growth in the residential area.

The extension would have also crossed the Parkline Trail, which councilors said would negatively impact its users with the addition of another vehicle crossing.

“We put millions of dollars into the Parkline Trail, and I truly believe the best part of the Parkline Trail is right there as it extends from Fourth to Woodland,” Councilor Ryan Hunter said. “Not only the views, but it’s a long distance away from traffic and roads so you don’t get that traffic noise.”

Several neighbors who live near Woodland Avenue spoke during public comment, expressing concerns that the extension would turn the roadway into the “east side bypass.”

A rendering of a proposed design at First Avenue West as part of the city’s Main Street Safety Action Plan. Photo courtesy of Kittelson & Associates, Inc.

“There’s gonna be more traffic, there’s gonna be more speeding – and I think that’s just a disservice to the residents of that side,” Phil McDonald said.

But Kari Gabriel, the sole councilor who supported the extension and voted in opposition of the amendment, was concerned there would be no other north-south connectors without the completion of Woodland Avenue.

“I think we’re fooling ourselves if we don’t think people are already using that as a bypass,” Gabriel said.

In addition to the reduction of Main Street, the safety action plan will bring a variety of infrastructure changes to Kalispell, including the addition of bicycle lanes on First Avenues East and West.

To further enhance safety, officials also hope to add curb extensions and crosswalks with flashing beacons and leading pedestrian intervals, which allows a 3- to 7-second start ahead of vehicles.

The safety plan will also extend Grandview Drive to Evergreen Drive to add more connectivity from Kalispell to the east while safety upgrades would be added near Logan Health on U.S. Highway 93.

Kalispell has partnered with agencies including Flathead County and the Montana Department of Transportation, while the city hired Kittelson & Associates, a Boston-based consulting firm, to collect data and identify potential projects for the city.

Kalispell has been identified as a “transportation disadvantaged community” with an outsized number of traffic accidents, likely due to its lane configuration and because Main Street is also a major highway.

According to traffic data, there were 2,234 crashes within the planning area between 2018 and 2022, 258 of which occurred on Main Street. There were seven fatalities within the planning area and 38 serious injuries.

The project expected to begin as soon as 2026.

