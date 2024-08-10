Lone Pine State Park Hosting Outdoor Educational Events in August

Lone Pine State Park will continue to offer its outdoor education programming in the form of free, family friendly public events for the rest of the month.



The park is located five miles southwest of Kalispell and features more than seven miles of trails, as well as an interpretive center with information on living in a wildlife-urban interface. Additional Lone Pine State Park amenities include a picnic shelter and a community room, which are both available to rent, as well as a horseshoe pit, and an archery range. The nonresident vehicle entry fee of $8 applies to visitors.

To celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday, various educational programs will honor the public service icon’s legacy, such as the Smokey’s Storywalk, which is available to visitors as a self-directed experience from Aug. 10-16. Visitors can explore the trail and discover Smokey’s story at their own pace, starting from behind the picnic shelter. Ignite Your Fire Knowledge, an engaging program exploring the world of fire ecology and studying how fire fosters new growth, is slated for Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. There will be opportunities to learn firewise practices to protect local communities and homes.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. The park will also host a casual outing to learn about local bird species with others, immerse themselves in nature, and share their passion for birdwatching. On that Saturday, participants will have the opportunity to journal during the “Introduction to Nature Journaling” hike, where curious beginners and seasoned creatives alike can deepen their connection with nature while documenting the natural world through drawing and writing.

On Thursday, Aug. 22 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Flathead Audubon Conservation Educator Denny Olson will lead an engaging workshop on identifying and recognizing raptors and birds of prey to help enhance participants’ birdwatching skills.

The Camo program will continue every Sunday at the Visitor Center. Camo, the resident bull snake will enjoy his weekly meal as visitors learn more about his behaviors and his world.

Space for some events is limited. To secure a spot, register by calling 406-755-2706.

Learn more about Montana’s state parks at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks.