For years, Republicans have claimed to be the party of Christians while behaving the opposite of Christ. This year, they’ve outdone that hypocrisy by claiming to be the Law and Order Party while picking Donald Trump, a convicted felon and adjudicated sexual assaulter and fraudster, as their presidential candidate.



Here in Montana, virtually every Republican politician and party leader appearing on newspaper opinion pages writes about the dangers of criminals crossing our southern border. So what do they do? They bring a felon convicted on 34 counts (so far) over Montana’s southern border to speak at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy!



Not only are Republicans demonstrating a classic “do as I say, not as I do” mentality, but their behavior is incredibly weird.



Marty Essen

Victor