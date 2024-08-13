Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo Kicks Off in Kalispell

Surf’s up at the Flathead County Fairgrounds, as the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo kicks off Tuesday with an evening performance by the Beach Boys.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s current configuration includes original member Mike Love on vocals. Joining Love onstage is longtime band member Bruce Johnston and Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer.

Following on the heels of the Beach Boys, the fair will host performances by country acts LOCASH and Niko Moon Wednesday night.

This year’s fair will run from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, and features a slate of competitions, events and other performances ranging from rabbit competitions to magic shows.

More than 100 commercial vendors will be at the fair, and organizers boast that the annual summer event plays host to more than 8,000 exhibits showcasing things that are “hand-crafted, created, personally raised or grown” by regional residents.

The PRCA Rodeo taking place as part of this year’s fair will run from Aug. 15 through Aug. 17, with events including bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. This year’s fair will not have Indian relay horse racing.

The covered grandstand at the fairgrounds will be open after repairs concluded on July 10, according to an update from Flathead County. An engineering assessment determined there was a need for repairs to the century-old structure.

Earlier this year, the wooden north bleachers were deemed unsafe and closed for further use due to signs of rot and deterioration, and the county plans to eventually replace them with a new aluminum and steel set of bleachers.

Children 5 years and under get into the fair free, while those ages 6 to 12 pay $5 for entry. People between the ages of 13 and 64 pay $8 for entry, and those age 65 and over pay $5.

The daily carnival schedule for the fair is as follows: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 15, noon to 10 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 16, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 18, noon to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Beach Boys are $45 for general admission, $55 for reserved seating, and $65 for the party pit. Tickets for the LOCASH and Niko Moon show are $35 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating, $55 for the party pit.

The full schedule of events can be found at https://www.nwmtfair.com/schedule-of-events/.