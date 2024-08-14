Food and Wine Festival Coming to Whitefish

Like the climactic scene in the Pixar film “Ratatouille,” where cold-hearted restaurant critic Anton Ego takes a bite of the eponymous dish and is thrust into his memory banks, it just takes the scent of olive oil, garlic and anchovies heating up on the stove to transport chef Todd English back to his childhood home where his grandmother brought the kitchen to life.

“When I take that first bite of a lasagna, I’m immediately 3 years old again, remembering what it’s like to eat it for the first time,” English told the Beacon over the phone from a kitchen in Italy where he was prepping a meal. “Those memories, those provocative thoughts, are available to everyone. Food is the greatest democracy we have.”

The desire to create timeless experiences for people has guided English throughout his career as a chef where he’s earned four James Beard awards and launched acclaimed restaurants around the country. Shortly after speaking with the Beacon this week, English was en route to Paris where he would be cooking for several Olympians.

“I do what I do because I love to make people happy. There’s just so much emotional stuff that goes along with food, and we can’t forget about that,” he said. “You can create new memories, remember the old ones and make new friends.”

English is bringing that philosophy to the Flathead Valley as a co-founder of the Whitefish Food and Wine Festival (WFWF) on Sept. 13-15. Whitefish entrepreneur Joe Hess and Axcess Entertainment founder Ryan Heil brought English on board to help bring an “unparalleled” event focused on the hospitality industry to the Flathead Valley, highlighting the growing character of a local restaurant scene that has produced award-winning chefs in recent years.

Chef Todd English, center, and Joe Hess, right, are two of the founders of Whitefish Food and Wine Festival pictured at Haskill Creek Farm. Courtesy photo.

Heil, whose company has been producing entertainment and film verticals for decades, has visited similar festivals across the country from Park City, Utah, to Nantucket, Mass., and saw an open niche in the Flathead.

The name speaks for itself, Heil said. “It’s a simple concept overall. It’s really for all people who want to celebrate food and wine, but then for those who want to get a more in-depth, intimate experience, there are also some more expensive, luxury-tailored events for the true food and wine aficionado. “

Having worked with English previously, Heil reached out to see if he wanted to come on as a founding partner.

“I told them that if I was coming on board, I had some criteria,” English said. “This festival isn’t a big business idea. I think our guiding theme for this festival is ‘don’t forget why we do this thing we love.’ For love, tradition, the sense of community and vibrancy around a table. I don’t think here’s any better way to touch people than with food and wine.”

Like similar events around the country, WFWF will orbit a traditional Grand Tasting event hosted at Haskill Creek Farms with three sessions over two days. There will be live music each day along with games and activities to augment the food and beverage offerings.

Beyond the marquee tasting event, the organizers are planning a slew of specially themed lunches and dinners with bespoke wine pairings, educational panels, sommelier sessions and ticketed VIP experiences at local venues. The list of events is long, and Heil is “excited about all of them for different reasons,” though he notes that the itinerary is expected to evolve as the festival approaches.

Among the unique offerings is a Peak Palate dinner, which will take place at Whitefish Mountain Resort and feature Big Mountain as a backdrop for an exploration of wines derived from high-altitude grapes. “The thematic elements of what you’re having during the paired dinner will be on display with the view,” Heil said.

English will prepare a Viva Italia dinner, one of the premium events that brings his pedigree and world-class brand to the table. English said his events will have an intimate feel that will allow attendees to focus more deeply on the purpose of each dish and pairing.

Chef Todd English, a co-founder of the Whitefish Food and Wine Festival, at Haskill Creek Farm. Courtesy photo

A “Smoke and Whiskey” offering will pair barbecue fare with Montana-made whiskeys; a “SIP and SUP” excursion will send people paddleboarding on the Whitefish River with a shoreside gourmet wine pairing along the way; a “Vino with a View” hike will feature sommelier-curated picnics; and a “Pickle and Pinot” option will let pickleball enthusiasts play a friendly tournament while sipping pinot noir.

Other events will feature local chefs, including Adam Becker from Beldi, for a Mediterranean focused dinner.

“The host chefs will have the chance to put a different spin on what they do at their restaurants, and really decide what story they want to tell from their culinary backgrounds and cultures,” he said.

A collaboration is also in the works with the FVCC culinary school, to offer students both educational opportunities to work with English and take part in cooking during the festival.

“The outdoor excursion activities pair food and wine with recreation, which most people wouldn’t think of, but there’s also nicer, sit-down formal dinner options and the fun spectacle of the Grand Tasting,” Heil said. “I think a broad cross-section of the community can come to this and find something they can uniquely enjoy, and hopefully take away some new knowledge of great food.”

Heil also pointed out that the inaugural festival is not being marketed as a destination experience — it’s focused on bringing the local and regional community together.

“We know there’s fatigue in the tourist market at that point in the year,” Heil said. “We’re keeping the focus here, on all the local chefs we hope will be involved, on the local charities we’ll be fundraising for, and relying on partners from the Flathead Valley.

“Ultimately, I think this festival is a recognition that, not just Whitefish, but the Flathead Valley collectively is establishing a national level profile with homegrown talent in the restaurant and hospitality world,” Heil added. “We want to highlight the local scene, and especially the talent that’s rooted itself here.”

The Whitefish Food and Wine Festival will take place from Sept. 13-15. A portion of the festival proceeds will go to benefit the Whitefish Ski Heritage Museum and Save Farmland. To learn more, visit whitefishfoodandwine.com.

[email protected]