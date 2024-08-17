Champions for Public Education

Late summer marks the beginning of the back-to-school season, as teachers, students, parents, staff, and administrators eagerly prepare for the upcoming school year. Parents equip their children with backpacks, clothing, and school supplies, while teachers refine their lesson plans and set up their classrooms. Similarly, staff and administrators gear up for the return of thousands of students in pre-K, elementary, middle, and high schools after the summer break. Volunteer elected trustees also play a crucial role in ensuring quality public schools in each community.

In May 2024, around 250 new trustees statewide were elected among 1,500+ trustees overall. Nonpartisan trustees form the largest group of elected representatives in Montana, working to provide education to every person in the state to help them reach their full potential. These are locally elected, unpaid positions on boards with sizes ranging from three to 11 trustees. Elected school boards have been governing local schools in each community for nearly 160 years, dating back to the creation of Virginia City School District in January 1866, 24 years before Montana became the 41st state in the Union. Supervision and control of community schools have been entrusted to these elected school boards ever since.

The Montana Constitution states that “It is the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person. Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person in the state.” Furthermore, “The supervision and control of schools in each school district shall be vested in a board of trustees to be selected as provided by law.” Voters in each community elect trustees to serve on school boards, ensuring the supervision and control of public education remains close to the people affected by their decisions. Regulations across Montana enhance this connection through significant transparency in governance. School board trustees hold their meetings open to the public and publish agendas at least 48 hours in advance. They provide meeting agendas with opportunities for public comments on agenda and non-agenda items. School boards also document their meetings and post minutes on school board websites. Boards discuss their budgets at public meetings and release drafts for review and input. Voters also have a critical role, with opportunities to vote on funding increases.

Recently enacted legislation further expands transparency. Schools must inform families and students about opportunities, including dual credit, career and technical education, extracurricular activities, out-of-district attendance, and remote instruction. Proficiency-based learning provides an alternative to “seat time” to offer students flexibility and personalized instruction. The outlined methods of performance assessment and are published on individual school websites and the Office of Public Instruction website.

In addition to enhancing transparency, trustees have embraced opportunities to expand learning through early literacy programs for at-risk children starting last summer and they are introducing public charters based on innovative programs developed by Montana teachers this fall. Throughout the year, trustees approve budgets, curricula, personnel decisions, equipment purchases, textbook purchases, policy changes, building renovations, bus routes, multidistrict agreements, and more. They are responsible for staying informed about developments in their districts and they work together as a board, as no trustee can act independently.

The Montana School Boards Association advocates for excellence in local public schools and is guided by volunteer elected trustees chosen by their peers. As MTSBA approaches its 100th year of service to community schools in Montana, the directors of the Montana School Boards Association express their gratitude to those who established this open system of local control. We also thank the trustees in Montana who dedicate their time and skills to ensuring the success of public education.

Sue Corrigan is a Kalispell trustee and president of the Montana School Boards Association (MTSBA); Krystal Zentner is a Bridger trustee and president-elect of the MTSBA; Rick Cummings is a Cascade trustee and vice president of the MTSBA; Tom Billteen is a Butte trustee and immediate past president of the MTSBA.