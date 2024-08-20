fbpx
Lightning Strike Sends Kalispell Soccer Players, Coach to Hospital

One player and a coach were responsive, another player was receiving treatment in the ICU as of Monday evening

By Denali Sagner
Glacier High School. Beacon file photo.

Two Kalispell high school students and one coach were struck by lightning during a soccer practice at Glacier High School on Monday evening.

According to an email sent to Glacier High School families and staff by Principal Brad Holloway, a lightning strike occurred on the soccer field just before 6 p.m. on Monday, injuring two soccer players and one coach. The Kalispell Police Department, emergency services and staff responded quickly. All three individuals were transported to Logan Health. As of Monday evening, one of the players and the coach were responsive and remained at Logan Health for evaluation, while the other player received care in the intensive care unit.

Glacier High School Activities Director Mark Dennehy in an email to coaches around 9:30 p.m. on Monday said athletic practice will continue as scheduled with the exception of boys’ and girls’ soccer, which will practice in the afternoon. Administrators and counseling staff were scheduled to be on site at the high school to assist students.

This is a developing story.

[email protected]

