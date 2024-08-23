Consider the Climate

Flathead Valley is a big tourism destination. Wildfire smoke in the valley is unattractive to tourists. The smokey conditions have been causing some visitors to Montana to cancel their plans. The smoke is unattractive and also unhealthy. In the winter, skiing is a big draw but this last year, warm temperatures and lack of snow shortened the skiing season.



We know climate change is involved in shortening our winters, decreasing our snowfall and lengthening our fire seasons. We need to preserve Montana’s beautiful landscapes and our tourism industry. As you consider who to vote for in upcoming elections, I sincerely hope that you will pay close attention to the candidates’ positions on the climate.

Sue Cummings

Kalispell