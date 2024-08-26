A Significant Public Safety Investment

We, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners, are extending our deepest gratitude to Congressman Ryan Zinke for his instrumental role in securing $1.3 million in funding to upgrade the Flathead Emergency Communication Center’s radio system. This significant public safety investment, funded through the Byrne Discretionary Community Project Grant program, will provide better coverage and higher quality transmissions for law enforcement and emergency service communications throughout our county.

The upgrade to an 800 MHz system marks a critical advancement in our emergency response capabilities. This system is far superior in its ability to penetrate buildings such as schools, hospitals, airports, and private homes – precisely where dangerous situations may arise. Improved building penetration and better overall coverage will ensure that our law enforcement officers and emergency responders can maintain clear and reliable communication with dispatch and one another, especially when it matters most.

We are incredibly grateful for Congressman Zinke’s support and commitment to ensuring that our community has the tools it needs to stay safe and respond effectively in emergencies. This investment in our communication infrastructure is an investment in the safety and well-being of every resident of Flathead County.

Flathead County Commissioner Randy L. Brodehl

Flathead County Commissioner Pamela J. Holmquist

Flathead County Commissioner Brad W. Abell