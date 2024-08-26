Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $725,000

Somers
Where: 1543 Mackinaw Lp.
Price: $710,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,624
This stunning home just minutes from Flathead Lake features an open floor plan, concrete counters, hardwood floors and new appliances. It also has lots of storage, a dog washing station and is wired for speakers. Outside is a fenced yard, hot tub, covered front porch, shed and underground sprinklers. RE/MAX Glacier Country
MLS Number: 30030268
Bigfork
Where: 13335 Crescent Moon Dr.
Price: $725,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,838
Nestled in the Kootenai Woods subdivision, this charming rancher sits on a corner lot and features custom cabinets, quartz counters, laminate flooring and oversized windows. It also includes a hot tub, two-car garage and two sheds. Enjoy a peaceful wooded backdrop and Swan Mountain views from the front porch. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
MLS Number: 30031911
Kalispell
Where: 211 Cottage Dr.
Price: $719,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,307
This newer home boasts expansive mountain views and is conveniently located close to shopping, schools and recreational trails. It features a poured concrete driveway, RV pad, underground sprinklers and shed. The home also includes an office, fireplace and patio. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30021972
Kalispell
Where: 158 Swede Tr.
Price: $735,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,806
This immaculate Silverbrook home features a spacious great room, gas fireplace, extensive cabinetry and covered patio. The primary suite has beautiful tile throughout. The neighborhood has a walking trails, a clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball courts and a playground. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30027562
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].