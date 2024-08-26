Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $725,000

Somers

Where: 1543 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $710,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,624

This stunning home just minutes from Flathead Lake features an open floor plan, concrete counters, hardwood floors and new appliances. It also has lots of storage, a dog washing station and is wired for speakers. Outside is a fenced yard, hot tub, covered front porch, shed and underground sprinklers. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30030268

Bigfork

Where: 13335 Crescent Moon Dr.

Price: $725,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,838

Nestled in the Kootenai Woods subdivision, this charming rancher sits on a corner lot and features custom cabinets, quartz counters, laminate flooring and oversized windows. It also includes a hot tub, two-car garage and two sheds. Enjoy a peaceful wooded backdrop and Swan Mountain views from the front porch. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30031911

Kalispell

Where: 211 Cottage Dr.

Price: $719,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,307

This newer home boasts expansive mountain views and is conveniently located close to shopping, schools and recreational trails. It features a poured concrete driveway, RV pad, underground sprinklers and shed. The home also includes an office, fireplace and patio. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30021972

Kalispell

Where: 158 Swede Tr.

Price: $735,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,806

This immaculate Silverbrook home features a spacious great room, gas fireplace, extensive cabinetry and covered patio. The primary suite has beautiful tile throughout. The neighborhood has a walking trails, a clubhouse, swimming pool, pickleball courts and a playground. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30027562

