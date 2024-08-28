fbpx
Crime

Man Arrested for Shooting at Downtown Kalispell Businesses

Lewis Anthony Crooks has been booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of criminal endangerment

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on August 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A 25-year-old Kalispell man was arrested Tuesday on pending charges of criminal endangerment for allegedly shooting at multiple buildings on the 300 block of South Main Street, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Lewis Anthony Crooks was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Aug. 27.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage and connected Crooks to the crime after KPD received a report on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. of suspected bullet holes at multiple businesses

Officers temporarily shut down traffic in the area to canvass for potential evidence on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 758-7780 with any information regarding the incident.

