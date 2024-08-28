The 2024 Transportation Issue

Transforming Kalispell’s Transportation

As the city’s population grows and major developments within the municipality come to fruition, officials are working to upgrade Kalispell’s road infrastructure to bring connectivity and safety to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists

In the next few years after road crews shrink the traffic lanes running through downtown Kalispell, pedestrians will walk down expanded sidewalks outside of businesses and cyclists will be able to safely ride on First Avenues east and west using separated bike lanes.

Montana Conservation Corps members build trail for the Crystal Cedar Flats project in Columbia Falls on May 4, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Gateway to Glacier Trails Make Steep Gains

Since launching in 2011, the nonprofit has completed a paved path from Hungry Horse to West Glacier while adding projects like the Cedar Flats Trails, which will soon enter phase three of the planned 25-mile single-track network

After years of volunteering with Rails-to-Trails of Northwest Montana, Val Parsons moved from Kalispell to West Glacier in the mid-2000s and traded a deliberately built, multi-use path for an adrenaline-boosting bicycle ride on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 2.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (Aug. 27)

Hawaii (highest) – $4.63/gal | Oklahoma (lowest) – $2.81/gal | Montana – $3.46/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (July)

Departures 2024 77,864 | 2023 69,783 Arrivals 2024 79,166 | 2023 68,229

Unemployment Rates (July)

U.S. 4.3% | Montana 3.1% | Flathead County 3.3%

Flathead County Residential Sales (July)

2024 159 | 2023 136 | 2022 145 | 2021 258

Financial Corner: How Should You Respond to Market Cycles?

Once you’re familiar with the nature of market cycles, you won’t be surprised when they occur

The movement of the financial markets can seem mysterious — and yet, if we look back over long periods, we can see definite patterns that consistently repeat themselves. As an investor, how should you respond to these market cycles?

