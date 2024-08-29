Flathead Valley Soccer Preview 2024

Let’s be honest. When it comes to Class A soccer, this preview would still make sense if it was more or less copied and pasted from last year. Or from two years ago. Or three. You get the point.

There is a problem with dynastic sports teams — only so many adjectives exist to describe the “dominant performances,” “unparalleled success” and “unmatched athleticism and competitiveness” on display by both the Columbia Falls and Whitefish teams in recent years. But, hey, let’s give it a shot!

For six consecutive years, the boys Class A State Soccer final has been won by a team from the Flathead Valley. For four years it was Whitefish territory, with an unparalleled winning streak. Then in 2022 Whitefish missed a step, and Columbia Falls emerged as victors with a 5-2 win over Livingston. Last year, it was back to the Bulldogs, hoisting the state trophy for the 10th time to cap an undefeated season.

A new head coach, Eric Sawtelle, will aim to keep the Bulldogs on course with an 11th overall title in their sights.

On the pitch, Whitefish graduated a talented, high-scoring senior class. But, as usual, that shouldn’t make a difference as the Bulldogs are known for playing deep into their lineup with underclassmen always ready to step into main character roles when it’s their time.

This year Elijah Adams-Griffin and Preston McPherson will be among the top seniors with experience in the state final. Taking the lead on the Bulldogs’ aggressive offense will be junior Kyler Johnson, who netted 13 goals and had 4 assists last year.

Over in Columbia Falls, all-state senior River Wolford (12 goals, 5 assists) will be back on the field looking to fill the hole left by the graduation of Kai Golan. Junior mid-fielder Jack Harris will be a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Wildcats to move the ball around, Max Everett will help anchor the offense and senior Rafe Rusche will be the stalwart guarding the net.

Columbia Falls Wildcats coach O’Brien Byrd celebrates the team’s 5-2 win over the Park High Rangers for the Class A state soccer tournament at Columbia Falls High School on Oct. 29, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In the Class AA ranks, the Glacier High School boys have proven they’re one of the top teams in the state year in and year out but have yet to pull off the championship victory.

Last year, the team won their first Western AA title with an incredibly strong regular season which saw them take just a single loss. The team earned a bye through the first round of the state tournament but fell in the quarterfinals. This year, Glacier brings back a team full of talent and experience, including Western AA Player of the Year Liam Ells. He’ll be backed up by senior Brayden Jenkinson and junior Cash Treweek and the Wolfpack should have a solid group of underclassman ready to get the team closer to the championship match.

Flathead finished last year with a 1-13 record and needs to bolster its offensive talent — the team scored just nine goals during the season. The good news is the Braves lost just six seniors to graduation and will benefit from underclassmen with experience, such as brothers Brogan and Silas Eayers and junior Ezias Bailey.

Girls soccer teams throughout the Flathead Valley should be entering the season with a little extra fire in their bellies. The U.S. Women’s National Team won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Two days after that match, Flip Darling Memorial Field in Columbia Falls hosted an exhibition match between the University of Montana Grizzlies and Gonzaga University, two Division 1 conference championship squads whose game turned out more than 1,200 fans.

Of course, the valley’s soccer teams also have their own dynasties to continue. Last year the state final pitted the Bulldogs against the Wildkats, with Whitefish emerging with the trophy in their third straight championship appearance.

Whitefish Bulldogs pose for photos with their trophy after winning the Class A championship game at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 28, 2023. Whitefish beat the Columbia Falls Wildkats 3-1. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Also breaking in a new head coach, Kelly Ordway, the Bulldogs graduated a trio of senior team captains including standout keeper Norah Schmidt, but the return of two all-state and three all-conference athletes means Whitefish will not lack experience.

Among the 10 seniors on the roster are Delaney Smith and Sadie Olsen, who lit up the field last year scoring 17 and 10 goals, respectively.

Ordway pointed out that the team’s championship mentality has been hard-earned through the years and provides a level of drive that’s hard for any other team to replicate.

Across town, the story is similar. Coach Thomas Clark has trained standout players that have gone on to illustrious careers after high school, but in recent seasons the team’s overall synergy has reached a new level. Despite graduating two of the highest scoring players in the state, the Wildkats look ready to roll back into the championship.

The Columbia Falls team returns six players who earned all-state or all-conference honors last year, an incredible amount of championship-experienced athletes.

Sophomore Onnika Lawrence netted nine goals as a freshman, matched by junior Mila Johns. Two solid defenders in Alexa Friske and Apani Awua will be key in helping Columbia Falls keeper Elaina Dorr, while the midfielder talent is deep with senior Taylor Rodgers and sophomores Tatiana Raymond and Riley Byrd.

Columbia Falls Wildkats’ keeper Elaina Dorr makes a save in the Class A championship game against the Whitefish Bulldogs at Smith Fields in Whitefish on Oct. 28, 2023. Whitefish won 3-1. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

With all the talk about the two northern teams, the Bigfork Valkyries can often be overlooked, but the team made the playoffs last year with an 8-4-2 record, and notched a huge upset over Laurel in the quarterfinals.

Bigfork brings back four all-conference players, including Paeten and Braeden Gunlock, better known for their basketball prowess, who netted 11 and 9 goals respectively last season.

In Class AA, both Flathead and Glacier notched six regular season wins last year, settling them into the middle of the Western AA ranks. The teams faced each other in the first round of the playoffs, with Flathead emerging victorious before falling to eventual state champion Bozeman.

Nine Bravettes graduated last year leaving some roster holes, including in goal. Junior Avi Schmautz is a bright start for the returners, after leading the team with eight. Speedy senior Alivia Rinehart and sophomore Azalea Bailey are sure to step up and help lead the team this year.

Now, a full class of athletes removed of the program’s first state championship, the Glacier girls team is once again looking to find its synergy in their second year under former Carroll College coach Doug Mello.

The Wolfpack also faces the loss of a big senior class, including current UM Grizzly Reagan Brisendine. Of the returning girls, sophomore Kylie Shine made a splash in her first high school season with four goals, and seniors Amelia Remley and Reese Ramey will be among the team’s leaders.

[email protected]