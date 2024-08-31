Let’s Bring Education Back to Basics This Year

As Montana students, parents, and teachers begin a new school year, I share in their excitement for the opportunities that lie ahead of us. This week, I am welcoming families and educators back to the first day of school in Townsend. As I reflect on my nearly two decades of “first days” of school in Montana, I know that returning to school represents the beginning of a new year of opportunities for learning, socializing, athletics, and extra-curriculars activities.

Yet, as the school doors open, our families and educators face a host of challenges. Schools of every size are experiencing teacher shortages. Student proficiency in core subjects such as reading, math, and science continues to decline. And we grapple with growing mental and physical health issues in young people.

We must prioritize these issues and tackle them head on. I am running to be Montana’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction to do just that. First and foremost, our children deserve a strong and well-rounded foundation in reading, writing, math, and science. These are the subjects that we were all taught as children, and they served us well. They are the building blocks of a successful education that will prepare our kids for the future, making sure that they have competitive opportunities when starting their careers.

We need to grow career and technical education opportunities for students by partnering with business, industry, and trades across our state. This includes work-based learning and apprenticeships that count toward school credit and give kids real-world experience as they seek to meet their full potential through individualized learning. My support for trades education is why the Montana Building Industry Association and the Montana Contractors Association have both endorsed me in this race. They know I’ll make sure our Montana way of life is supported through quality career preparation for today’s students.

I am committed to giving parents a greater say in their child’s education, ensuring that they have access to information and resources, while retaining the ability to make decisions that best suit their family’s needs. Whether through transparency in curriculum, or involvement in education decision-making processes, I will empower parents to take an active role in their child’s education.

Furthermore, our students deserve to learn in a safe environment free from fear and intimidation. This means addressing issues like bullying, cyber-bullying, substance abuse, providing essential mental health support, and implementing physical safety measures that protect our kids. I am proud of the work that we have accomplished in Townsend to provide students with individualized learning, engage parents, and promote a culture of school safety. I have collaborated with our local Sheriff’s department to establish a school resource officer and worked with first responders to have an updated and proactive local safety plan in place.

We also respect the profession of teachers in educating our students and applaud their passion inside and outside the classroom. Their profession must be elevated. We need to continue to advocate for higher starting pay and build on the work of the TEACH Act. We must also continue to find innovative ways to both recruit and retain Montana educators, an effort I look forward to leading in partnership with the Legislature, school districts, and others.

It is my passion for education that led me to throw my name into the political ring to be the new Superintendent of Public Instruction. I’m not a career politician climbing the ladder. I’m an educator who believes it’s time to put an actual superintendent in charge of the OPI. My two decades of in-school experience in Montana have prepared me to lead this office. I will hit the ground running for our students on day one, and make a difference from Eureka to Ekalaka, and Stevensville to Scobey.

I hope you’ll consider voting for experience, competence, and collaboration at the OPI this November. I’d be honored to have your vote.

Susie Hedalen is the Republican candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction. She is currently the district superintendent for Townsend.