Glacier Park Announces Swiftcurrent Valley Closure

Glacier National Park (GNP) officials announced last week that the Swiftcurrent area of the Many Glacier Valley will close early this season for road, parking and pedestrian safety improvements and a water system replacement. The closure will begin on Sept. 16 and be in place for the rest of 2024, all of 2025 and through the spring of 2026. There will be no vehicle, bike or foot traffic access within the construction zone.

“Although this will cause disruption in activities in the Swiftcurrent area, the project brings much needed improvements,” GNP Superintendent Dave Roemer said in a press release. “This project will improve pedestrian safety in the Many Glacier Valley and replace an antiquated and failing water system in the Swiftcurrent area.”

All concession facilities in the Many Glacier area will finish out their regularly scheduled season and close after September 15 for the 2024 season. This includes Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, Glacier Park Boat Company and Swan Mountain Outfitters. Many Glacier Hotel will close after breakfast on September 16. Potable water will not be available to the public after concession facilities have closed for the season.

Sun Tours, Glacier Guides and Red Buses will continue to operate through September.

The Many Glacier Ranger Station will close early for the season. Hikers can obtain wilderness permits from park staff at a trailer in the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Sept. 26. Permits will not be issued after 4 p.m.

The aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspection station will close for the season and all waters in the Many Glacier Valley will be closed to boating starting September 16.

The Many Glacier frontcountry campground will close for the season on September 15.

Hiking trails to Grinnell, Iceberg Lake and Swiftcurrent Pass will remain open, but must be accessed from the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot, where maps and signs will steer visitors to detours around the construction zone. Entry may be temporarily restricted in areas of the park when vehicle reservations end on September 8, as Many Glacier may become too congested for visitor safety and resource protection. Parking will be limited to the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot after September 15.

During the 2025 season, the Many Glacier Hotel, Swan Mountain Outfitters and Glacier Boat Company will operate as usual. Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, Many Glacier Campground, and trailhead parking in the Swiftcurrent end of the valley will remain closed for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Additional information regarding fall 2024 closing operations and the 2025 season will be coming soon. Check the Glacier National Park website regularly for updates.

[email protected]