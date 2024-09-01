Mellott Accounts for 3 TDs, FCS No. 4 Montana State Beats Utah Tech 31-7

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – Tommy Mellott threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more touchdowns to help FCS No. 4 Montana State beat Utah Tech 31-7 Saturday night.

Mellott was 14-of-21 passing for 152 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to Rohan Jones, and added 71 yards rushing on six carries for Montana State (2-0). Scottre Humphrey had 104 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Taco Dowler returned a punt 53 yards to the 8, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones that opened the scoring late in the first quarter and Mellott kept the ball on a zone-read play and raced 47 yards for a TD that made it 14-0 with 13:13 left in the second quarter.

Mellott connected with Rohan Jones for a 45-yard touchdown pass early in the third and Myles Sansted kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 24-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Mellott capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 14:02 to play.

Deacon Hill scored on a 24-yard run about a minute later for Utah Tech (0-1).