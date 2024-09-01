Tester Committed to Keeping Public Lands in Public Hands

Private lands are important for wildlife habitat, recreation and the local economy. But that is a fragile network as shown by the rapid transfer of corporate timberlands in western Montana over the last decade. The new landowners are continuing the tradition of providing public access for which we are grateful. But along with all the transfers, many parcels were also sold into private ownership. Those sales came with gates and “No Trespassing” signs. That is their right but a hard pill to swallow as favorite hunting spots get closed off. Fortunately, we always have public lands to fall back on.

About 30% of Montana is federal land. That is why it was disconcerting to see U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy calling for turning over control of federal lands to states or even counties. The sheer size of that transfer would overwhelm the state and counties, leading to selling lands to private owners. Over half the lands given to western states at statehood have been sold. Sheehy has since tried to walk back that statement, but he was also called to task for being on the board of the Property and Environment Research Center (PERC) which advocates that private ownership will provide the best conservation outcomes. He has since resigned from PERC, but his management stance hasn’t changed. His campaign website states, “they need to let Montana start managing our federal lands”.

Sheehy and partners founded the Little Belt Cattle Company in the Little Belt Mountains. Their eastern boundary lies within a mile of the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Haymaker Wildlife Management Area. Haymaker is open to anyone with a hunting license. Given access, hunters can help control deer and elk numbers. But Sheehy’s ranch charges up to $12,500 for a five-day elk hunt on their land. We can’t afford that kind of conservation outcome. Elk are smart, they will seek the relative sanctuary of the Little Belt Ranch. We doubt killing a few high-priced bull elk there will control cow elk numbers.

Sen. Jon Tester is Montana raised and understands the history, culture and traditions of Montana life. He is committed to improving management of federal lands but retaining public ownership so all of us can enjoy the benefits. That’s the Montana way.



Jim Vashro and Marty Petritz live in the Flathead. Harvey Nyberg lives in Lewistown.