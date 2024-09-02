Flathead Avalanche Center Reports Zero Fatalities for Third Straight Winter

For the third straight winter, the Flathead Avalanche Center (FAC) in its 2023-2024 annual report released earlier this month reported zero avalanche fatalities. But despite a slow start to the season, there was a slight rise in the near-misses and accidents.

In a collaboration with its nonprofit partner and fundraising arm, Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center (FOFAC), the organization celebrated its 10th year last season. The organization continues to work with the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort as a Type 1 Avalanche Center covering a million acres that includes the Flathead, Swan and Whitefish mountain ranges.

Last season, the FAC saw an increase in near-misses, or unintentionally triggered slides where no one was caught; incidents, which are defined as a rider coming into contact with moving avalanche debris; and accidents, where a person is partially or fully buried, injured or killed.

With five near-misses, several recreationists suffered minor injuries while one resulted in a helicopter evacuation near Marion Lake in the Flathead Range, representing a small increase from the previous season but only half the tally of 28 that occurred during the post-pandemic spike in the 2020-2021 season.

Many of these incidents occurred mid-season after a notable weather event occurred at the end of January, producing roughly 10 days of sustained snowfall ending with a wet, warm atmospheric river. A high-pressure system followed, creating above-freezing temperatures and solar radiation that triggered a widespread natural avalanche cycle.

Following this abrupt weather change, a melt-freeze crust and facet combination formed and resulted in unstable conditions over the next several weeks.

“The structure was the culprit in at least a half-dozen near-misses and accidents during that period,” according to the report. “The hazard peaked in mid-February, after a string of storms buried it with a slab two or more feet thick.”

Canyon Creek backcountry ski area in Whitefish. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The most serious incident involved two motorized riders who triggered a large hard slab avalanche while climbing a steep, southeasterly slope in the southern Whitefish Range. The slide released as the riders neared the top and they managed to escape unharmed, but the size, volume of debris and trees below the slide could have made a ride un-survivable.

While avalanche experts have encouraged the public to submit observations in recent years, the reports declined 9% this season compared to the 2022-2023 season. Additionally, 119 individuals submitted observations compared to 142 the previous winter— a drop of 16% — which is attributed to the lack of early-season snow.

Observations submitted by FAC forecasters also declined this year due to the dry early season, but also because staff were paired up more frequently than previous winters. Last season, 43% of the forecaster observations were from field days that involved a team of two.

“The decision was a deliberate shift to improve safety and consistency … Given that change, it appears FAC staff were in the field more often in recent years,” the report states.

Flathead Avalanche broke its previous education attendance record with a total of 2,442 students participating in courses and workshops throughout the season.

The 2023-2024 season kicked off with the 13th Annual Northern Rockies Snow and Avalanche Workshop (NRSAW), which hosted 375 attendees. The youth education program taught 224 kids from 15 schools at Whitefish Mountain Resort throughout the winter and there were eight public field courses.

The 14th Annual NRSAW is scheduled for Nov. 9.

To donate to the FAC via the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Great Fish Community Challenge, visit whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/great-fish.

For more information, visit www.flatheadavalanche.org.

