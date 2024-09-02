Only Together Can We Build a Better Future for Workers

Montana’s workers are fearless. For 133 years Labor Day has been celebrated across our state and for every one of those years we’ve had to fight to keep our state moving forward.

Labor Day is a day that was not gifted to us but was won by working people fighting for a better life in often dangerous conditions with few rights. It is a day that marks what we’ve accomplished together and a day that reminds us of the work still to do. Above all, Labor Day is about celebrating the dignity, creativity, and power of workers in all of our communities.

From the eight-hour workday, to being one of the first states to pass prevailing wage laws during the Great Depression. From the first collective bargaining agreement for teachers in the 1930s, to Montana’s collective bargaining act of the 1970s, workers across the state have joined together to advocate for strong local economies and a meaningful voice on the job.

Together we’ve fought to protect our rights at work and our freedom to bargain for a fair deal. And that story continues every day in our workplaces.

Last year, workers in healthcare fought for better patient care and wages that keep nurses in our communities. In construction, workers are fighting to ensure that local workers are paid fair wages and have the ability to call out unsafe working conditions without the fear of being fired. In education, teachers and educators are fighting for strong schools and a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.

I come from a union family. The week I turned 18, I got a job as a union laborer, which led me to an apprenticeship as a boilermaker and president of Local 11 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. I have seen firsthand what workers can do when we have a voice on the job and a path to a family sustaining wage. And I’ve seen what happens when legislators and corporations lose track of what matters and take workers for granted.

Workers everywhere are reinvigorated by the hope that having a meaningful voice on the job brings. But as the focus in recent decades has fallen on Wall Street to view how the economy is performing, many have lost sight of the ingenuity, creativity, and strength of the workers who built our local economies right here in Montana. But workers have not.

That’s why we organize and advocate for workplaces and local economies that are built from the ground up, that support families, allow us to retire with dignity, and help us see a brighter future for our communities, our families, and ourselves.

Union members in Montana live in every county across Montana. Our voices are critical to ensure that our freedom to bargain for fair contracts, livable wages, safety on the job, and a secure retirement are protected. Because only we know what it’s like to live and work in our communities. And only together can we build a better future.

If you’re a young person looking for a career that allows you to earn money while you learn, check out our union apprenticeship programs. If you want to learn more about your rights at work and learn how to better advocate for yourself, we can help. For all of this and more check out our website at www.mtaflcio.org and let’s build a stronger future for Montana. Whether you’re a union member or not, you are an important part of building our state and this Labor Day we want to thank you for all you do. Labor Day picnics are happening across Montana this weekend. For more information visit www.mtaflcio.org/laborday.

Jason Small is the executive secretary of Montana AFL-CIO, which represents 38 unions, 500 locals and more than 50,000 working Montanans.