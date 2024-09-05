Columbia Falls Man Arrested After Armed Standoff

A 56-year-old Columbia Falls man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a standoff in which he allegedly shot at two separate people, law enforcement officers and a Two Bear Air helicopter. No one was injured in the incident and the suspect, Travis Myers, is in custody.

Flathead County dispatch received a call at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 4 from a newspaper delivery person who believed they had been shot at. The caller said a green laser was aimed at them followed by the sound of a gunshot coming from a nearby field on Sullivan Crossroad.

At the about the same time, dispatch received a call from a second victim who, according to the sheriff’s office, was “audibly distraught” and pleading with Myers to “put the gun down.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, deputies heard gunfire originating from the residence and intercepted a vehicle leaving the property who was identified as the second victim who had contacted dispatch. That person told police Myers had fired at them.

Meanwhile, according to a press from the sheriff’s office, “gunfire continued to emanate from the residence.”

“As the situation escalated, rapid gunfire, accompanied by a green laser being directed around the area, was observed coming from the residence. A drone was deployed to assess the situation, but the suspect targeted the drone with the laser and gunfire.”

Gunfire continued from the residence as the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team and Two Bear Air were called to the scene. Myers allegedly pointed the laser at “various targets, including the Two Bear aircraft, which was also fired upon.”

Despite repeated attempts to engage with the suspect and deescalate the situation, the sheriff’s office said Myers refused to surrender. After employing less-lethal munitions, a K9 unit was deployed and Myers was apprehended and taken into custody.