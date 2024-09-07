Flathead Co. Authorities Recover Body of Missing Marion Man in Hubbart Dam Reservoir

A Flathead County search and rescue team on Sept. 2 recovered the body of a Marion man whose empty kayak was discovered last weekend floating in Hubbart Dam Reservoir. He died of an apparent drowning, authorities said.

Joshua Moore, 40, of Marion, had reportedly left home on Sunday, Sept. 1, to fish at Hubbart Dam Reservoir, located south of Marion. Just before 10 a.m. that day, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an empty kayak floating in the reservoir.

The reporting party, who had been camping in the area, informed deputies that a male had arrived earlier that morning. Deputies located an unoccupied vehicle near the reservoir and the kayak approximately 50 yards offshore, both without any sign of the occupant.

Further investigation revealed that the unoccupied vehicle was registered to Moore. When deputies were unable to contact the man, “it was suspected that he may have drowned,” according to a Sept. 6 press release from the sheriff’s office.

Flathead County Search and Rescue (SAR) quickly responded to the scene with search and dive teams to begin a search effort. On the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 2, the body of Joshua Moore was located by Flathead SAR and dive teams, approximately 75 feet from the shore under 30 feet of water.

“At this time, foul play is not suspected in the incident,” the release states. “The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Joshua Moore during this time of loss.”

