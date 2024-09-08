Back to School Doesn’t Need to Mean Back to Vape 

The start of a new school year always brings excitement and anticipation for students, staff, and parents. As your kids head back to school, please take some time to talk with them about how important it is to stay free from using any tobacco product, including electronic cigarettes or vapes.

According to our most recent data, Montana has the second-highest current youth e-cigarette use rate in the nation. As we travel to rural and urban schools across the state, educators, administrators, and even students tell us that youth e-cigarette use is a big problem.

With one in four high school students reporting they currently use e-cigarettes, it can be difficult for the three in four who don’t to avoid their impact. Though aerosol clouds from e-cigarettes disappear quickly, they can be hard to avoid in restrooms and hidden hallways.

It is important parents know these vaping devices can be difficult to identify. Some are discreetly disguised as pencils, USB drives, lip balm, and highlighters. Believe it or not, some devices now come with built-in electronic game consoles.

What makes electronic cigarettes so harmful for youth?

E-cigarette aerosol has been found to contain carcinogens like formaldehyde, nitrosamines, and metals like nickel, tin, and lead as well as other ultrafine particles that can damage lungs and aggravate respiratory illnesses like asthma.

Nicotine salts are highly addictive and can alter the development of a young person’s brain; affecting memory and the ability to concentrate. Some single devices contain as much nicotine as an entire carton of cigarettes.

Vaping nicotine negatively impacts youth mental health. Youth who try vaping to relieve stress will most likely be compounding it. Talk to your kids about healthy ways to manage stress.

Nicotine exposure during adolescence can increase the risk of future addiction to other drugs. A healthy childhood is the foundation for a healthy life.

My Life, My Quit (mt.mylifemyquit.org) is a free, confidential program that provides customized support to any Montana youth under the age of 18 who wants to overcome an addiction to nicotine. Research tells us that additional support for quitting greatly increases anyone’s chance of success.

Parents, please talk to your child about the importance of resisting any pressure to vape, whether it comes from peers, from industry marketing, or just curiosity. Nicotine addiction is something your kids will live best without… and you can be the biggest reason they do.

Dr. Beth Dominicis and Kris Minard are Tobacco Use Prevention Education Specialists at the Montana Office of Public Instruction. The Montana Office of Public Instruction School Tobacco Use Prevention and Education program provides technical assistance and resources to Montana school districts to prevent and reduce youth tobacco use.