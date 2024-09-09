Let’s Stand for What’s Right

Recently, a visitor and her fiancé chose northwest Montana for their highly anticipated summer vacation. Like many travelers, this trip was a dream for them – one they saved for, planned for and finally had the opportunity to make come true.

Unfortunately, while a trip to Montana was a dream come true for this couple, Kalispell didn’t end up being what they dreamt about due to an incident at a local big box store where they were met with a threating motion and unkind words that were the result of them being an interracial couple. This one incident bothered them so much that they packed up and went home, losing hundreds of non-refundable dollars in the process and leaving Kalispell not only with negative feelings, but with the genuine fear this wasn’t a safe place for them.

I can only imagine how it felt to look forward to something so much and to have their experience in Kalispell completely ruined by the inappropriate and unkind acts of one person. And while we can’t change their experience in Kalispell, we can do better for other visitors and our community.

Which leads me to this – if you see someone being treated in a threatening, unkind or racist way, please do the right thing. Here at Discover Kalispell, we work in hospitality, travel and tourism. It’s our job and privilege to introduce this place to visitors from around the world, supporting thousands of residents and hundreds of businesses along the way. But it’s important to remember that we’re ALL part of the visitor experience. Help us ensure that Kalispell is the best and most welcoming place possible – a place that’s known for treating one another with kindness and respect and standing up for what’s right.

Diane Medler, Executive Director

Discover Kalispell