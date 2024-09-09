State, Federal Land Managers Prepare for Prescribed Burn Season in Northwest Montana

Land managers with the Flathead National Forest and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are preparing to conduct fall prescribed burning operations at dozens of locations spanning hundreds of acres across northwest Montana, with some projects emitting smoke that will be “highly visible from Whitefish and the greater Flathead Valley.”

According to DNRC officials, the plan is to conduct burn operations on 18 state trust land units ranging from 14 to 216 acres in the Swan and Stillwater State Forests. The projects are designed to reduce hazardous fuels, promote forest regeneration and protect nearby communities from future wildfires.

The Flathead National Forest announced it will conduct prescribed burns across at least a half-dozen units spread out across three ranger districts — Spotted Bear, Swan Lake and Tally Lake — as well as localized pile burning on the Hungry Horse Ranger District.

One prescribed burn on the Tally Lake Ranger District calls for treating 300 acres along the Whitefish Divide, north of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Known as the Taylor Hellroaring area, the prescribed fire would be located on the uphill side of Forest Road 9790.

“The primary objective of this burn is to reduce the risk and severity of large-scale stand-replacing fires and protection of values at risk (structures and communication sites) within the wildland-urban interface,” according to a Sept. 6 announcement.

An area map of all planned prescribed burns on the Flathead National Forest. Courtesy USFS

Also in Whitefish, two units encompassing 200 acres in the city’s municipal watershed are scheduled for a prescribed burn. The project will reduce stand density, improve mule deer and elk habitat, and prepare areas for planting whitebark pine.

The units will be ignited by helicopter and the precise time and location will be selected based on conditions.

“The burn will be highly visible from Whitefish and the greater Flathead Valley. More information will be forthcoming as the window of opportunity approaches,” according to the announcement.

“The prescribed fire areas are located and designed to be controlled to reduce the potential for adverse effects, or to escape as a wildland fire,” the announcement continued. “Burning will follow Montana air quality standards and coordinated with Montana State Department of Environmental Quality to reduce the impacts of smoke to our neighbors, cooperators, and surrounding communities.”

The DNRC’s Northwestern Land Office said it plans to burn between mid-September and late November, depending on favorable weather and fuel conditions.

The DNRC plans to conduct its prescribed burns in areas near the Main Woodward and South Woodward drainages in the Swan unit, and east of Stryker Ridge in the Stillwater unit. These efforts will reduce hazardous fuels, promote forest regeneration and protect nearby communities from future wildfires, according to DNRC officials.

“Prescribed burning is an effective tool used to reduce slash generated from forest management activities and prepare sites for regeneration,” DNRC Swan Unit Manager Dave Marx said. “These controlled fires will return nutrients to the soil, release cone seeds, and reduce competing vegetation, supporting new seedling growth.”

Prescribed burns are carefully planned and are implemented following a detailed burn plan, officials stated.

“Our team closely monitors fuel moisture, temperatures, wind, and forecasted weather systems in accordance with the burn plan to ensure conditions are safe and effective for achieving our project objectives,” according to Dave Ring, DNRC’s Stillwater unit manager.

Smoke from these burns may be visible from nearby highways and communities. The DNRC is working closely with smoke and air quality managers from Lake and Stillwater counties to minimize smoke impacts.

