Let’s Vote for the Person, Not the Party

I’ve lived my life by what I and many others consider true Montana values. Sometimes, I call those values the “Cowboy Code of Conduct.” Those of us born and raised in Montana know the myths of the American West that have drawn thousands of people to our state aren’t just myths: we believe in knowing our neighbors, lending a helping hand, and above all else, doing things our own way.

Sadly, those shared values of freedom and independence are at risk. Our “purple” politics no longer exist. Montanans historically have fiercely protected their beliefs while also understanding that working alongside our neighbors is key to our survival. Without common values uniting us, it’s no wonder our leaders have failed to solve the real problems facing Montana families.

Open primaries are the solution to the problems facing our way of life. By allowing us to vote for the person, not the party, leaders can be held accountable to us as citizens, not to party bosses and special interests. CI-126 on the ballot this November is a chance to stand up for the majority of Montanans who consider themselves independent and stop the growing influence of political parties in our politics.

I served in the Montana Legislature for 12 years, including as Majority Leader and Senate President. By the end of my last term, I noticed the power of political party bosses growing. Party bosses instead started demanding loyalty to the party, not to the people of Montana. It meant leaders were punished for taking hard votes, with threats of “getting primaried” stronger than the will to do the right thing.

Those of us in rural communities want to be able to vote for the people we know. Instead, we have our choices restricted when we have to choose just one party’s ballot in the primary. Open primaries mean we get to vote for any candidate we like best, regardless of their party affiliation.

Political parties have a place in our society, but they shouldn’t control who we can vote for. Folks in the middle of the political spectrum are left out of the process because of our partisan primaries. We need to restore dialogue and consensus to our politics, giving those in the middle a voice and allowing us all the freedom to vote outside of party lines.

It’s time to look out the window to find solutions, not just in the mirror. CI-126 will bring the changes we need to restore Montana values to our politics and encourage our leaders to do the right thing.

Jim Peterson is the former Republican President of the Montana Senate.