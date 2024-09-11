Storm Warning Prompts Temporary Closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road

The alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park will close at 9 p.m. on Sept 11 in anticipation of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms that may trigger mudslides and falling rock. Glacier Park officials made the decision to proactively close the road between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook following a forecast released by the National Weather Service.

According to the forecast, a wet weather system began moving through northwest Montana on Wednesday with a “near 100%” probability of unleashing at least a half inch of rain across the region, and a high probability of at least one inch of precipitation. In the higher elevations of the Mission and Flathead ranges, Bob Marshall Wilderness and Glacier National Park, there is 50% to 60% chance of two inches of rain.

Snow is also forecast in elevations above 6,500 feet in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, Mission Mountains and Glacier National Park. The precipitation-heavy storms are expected to continue Wednesday evening and throughout the day on Thursday, with decreased visibility.

The extended forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers and embedded thunderstorms prompted Glacier Park officials to plan for a Going-to-the-Sun Road closure until Friday morning unless conditions improve. The alpine regions along the scenic highway are susceptible to mudslides and falling rock and the persistent precipitation increases these risks. New and existing burn scars from wildland fires are also highly susceptible to debris flows.

Park officials encourage visitors to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week. Check the weather forecast and park road status before you visit, dress for varying degrees of weather, carry the 10 essential emergency items, and be on alert for potential hazards on roadways and trails.