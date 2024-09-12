Glacier National Park’s Floral Park Traverse will take the energetic adventurer through some of Montana’s most spectacular country and through a range of biomes, with 4,000 feet of elevation gain and 7,000 feet of loss over the course of nearly 20 miles. The traditional route begins at Logan Pass, wraps around Hidden Lake, ascends the shoulder of Bearhat Mountain, drops through through the alpine meadows of Floral Park, meanders over Sperry Glacier and Comeau Pass, skirts Sperry Chalet and finishes at Lake McDonald Lodge.

Glacial melt pools from Sperry Glacier in Glacier National Park on Sept. 7, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

An ice and snow cavern at the foot of Sperry Glacier in Glacier National Park on Sept. 7, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

View of Hidden Lake and surrounding peaks in Glacier National Park on Sept. 7, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Sunrise over Going-to-the-Sun Mountain in Glacier National Park on Sept. 7, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images of the traverse, see the full gallery.