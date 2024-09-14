This Independent Supports Tester

I spent over 37 years as a federal civil servant, which spanned seven different administrations and 18 different legislative sessions. They were led by people of different parties throughout my career. I witnessed foolish and wise policies made, regardless of party. The result of my observations through time is my firm commitment to being an Independent. Too often parties seek power to impose their vision of what America should be and do, rather than seeking to solve problems for the American people, their constituents, their bosses.

Jon Tester understands his role and who he is responsible to. He knew it when he was on his local school board, when he was in the state legislature and now as the senior Senator for Montana. He works hard to find solutions and he works across the aisle to achieve it. That isn’t just my personal view. It is reflected in the fact that the Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked him the fourth most effective Senator out of the 100 Senators both Republican and Democrat. This center is non-partisan and is a joint effort between the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt to develop these rankings.

Tester was one of the 10 key senators from both sides of the aisle to negotiate the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is making investments in roads, bridges, forest treatments and wood innovation, sewer and water systems and more. Investments that were long overdue and talked about for years. He helped make it a reality; results matter, not rhetoric. He was instrumental in getting the CHIPS and Science law passed, which brings computer chip manufacturing back to the U.S., and invests in critical science that supports our economy. He has passed multiple bills to support our veterans, most recently the PACT Law. As Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee, he worked with the ranking Republican member to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals while they were protecting our freedom.

Tester has supported the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project and the Beaverhead Deerlodge Working Group that are Montanan driven projects supporting forest management to reduce wildfire hazards, improve wildlife habitat, watershed protection, provide renewable, sustainable wood products and meet the needs of a diverse set of recreational activities. Tester’s faith in Montanans to find solutions with broad support and then champion them in congress is another example of his focus on serving all Montanans regardless of party.

The list of his successes is long; thus, his ranking by the Center for Effective Lawmaking is well earned. These laws benefit all Montanans, all Americans, regardless of party.

As an Independent, I don’t care what your party is. I care whether you can solve problems, not just talk about them, and it doesn’t matter which party brings a good idea to the table. Jon Tester has a proven track record of successfully solving problems by working across the aisle. Why would Montanans want to give up on a person with a proven track record to take a chance on someone who has never served in elected office, has never passed a law and seems to be more interested in political party power games.

I encourage you to do your homework and join me in voting for Jon Tester who has accomplished so much for Montana and the U.S.A.

Dave Atkins is a forester, ecologist and forest landowner in the lower Blackfoot River.