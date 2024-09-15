End Inaccurate and Misleading Attacks on Montana Business

Small businesses are at the heart of all American communities – nowhere more than here in Montana. From agriculture to technology, our business leaders understand far better than professional investors and opinion writers that starting and managing businesses are risky efforts, with the goals of getting to profitability and staffing the needs of the business constantly buffeted by headwinds such as market uncertainty, lack of capital and even uncertain weather.



Which brings us to the recent attacks on Bridger Aerospace and its founder, U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. While we seek and value engagement by all interested voices on the issues that matter to Montanans, when that engagement comes in the form of a thinly disguised political attack timed to impact an upcoming election, the motivations of the critics become a more important factor to consider: Why is this criticism being leveled now? What are they hoping to accomplish? With those lenses in place, we can look at the facts:



Fact #1: Bridger Aerospace was built in Montana, operates out of Montana and employs hundreds of Montanans, with every full-time employee being a shareholder/owner. These allegations against Tim Sheehy and Bridger Aerospace are an attempt to discredit the people who are working hard to build Bridger Aerospace.



Fact #2: Taxpayers have no obligation or responsibility for the $160 million bond in Gallatin County related to Bridger Aerospace. This is in the public record and confirmed in a statement from Gallatin County “… to clarify, Gallatin County has no liability exposure related to Bridger Aerospace’s operations.”



Fact #3: Tim’s compensation associated with Bridger Aerospace is a matter of public record. Tim also built and successfully sold a prior venture. Over the past three years, Tim and Carmen Sheehy have invested millions of their own money into Bridger Aerospace. The Sheehy’s are committed to giving back too, having donated millions more to charities, including a major commitment to Bozeman Health.



And here is a fact we can all agree on: high-paying jobs for Montanans are essential to protect and support our Montana communities. We need to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and dedication shown by all who take a chance on themselves and their ideas to build something of lasting value for their families and for all Montanans.



One last question: given the obvious timing of these attacks on Tim Sheehy and Bridger Aerospace, why would any business owner ever want to run for public office? If we don’t respond to false or misleading attacks that assault the businesses and employees of a political candidate, we are setting a dangerous precedent that will deter business owners associated with any political party from running for office because they will make a simple calculation; should I risk harm to my employees and the livelihood of my company in order to serve my state?



Being a job creator is not a cause for public vilification, but rather a feat that should be celebrated. Bridger Aerospace has built careers, supported families, and enabled home purchases through high-paying jobs in our state. We don’t see this issue as political; the signatories of this letter represent concerned Montana business owners from all aspects of the political spectrum. We not only recognize but we celebrate Montana businesses, the risk takers who create them, the employees who operate them and the families and communities that depend on them.



Signed and endorsed by the following Montana business leaders:

Jeff Southworth – President, Allied Steel

Sean Gallinger – President, Summit Resource International

Brian Cebull – President & CEO, GTUIT

David Bell – President & CEO, Alps Corp.

Bryan Klein – Founding Owner, Black Ridge Companies, LLC

Don Cape – Principal, JWT Capital, LLC

John Jeffery – Owner, Jeffery Contracting

Dick Anderson – Chairman, Dick Anderson Construction

Jack McGillis – President, McGillis Companies

Rick Ungersma – CEO & Owner, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

Tony Martel – Chairman, Martel Construction

Alex Maher – CEO & Founding Partner, Live Water Properties

K.C. Walsh – Former Owner and CEO of Simms Fishing Products

Matthew McDonnell – Owner, McDonnell Enterprises, Inc.

David LeCompte – CEO, Short’s Sports Travel Logistics

Josh Smith – President & Founder, Montana Knife Company

Marc Pierce – CEO, Warm Springs Productions

Jim Winjum – President, Kenetrek Boots

Ed Brandt – CEO, Cardinal Distributing