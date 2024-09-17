Support Sheehy for Senate

Please join me in voting for Republican patriot Tim Sheehy for U.S. Senate.

The radical far left Tester-Biden-Harris agenda has almost completely destroyed our country with open borders, out of control inflation, weaponizing of our Justice system, destruction of the American Dream of homeownership, invasion of millions of illegal immigrants into our country, exploding national debt, woke/DEI racial polarization, transgendered obsessions and supporting boys in girls bathrooms, inflation/stagflation, never ending wars abroad, unaffordable energy, partial-birth abortions, crazy ideas like packing the court and making Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, states.

Tester has deceptively tried to pass himself off as a moderate. Nothing could be farther from the truth; Tester has always been a far left extremist and represents his California/Washington D.C. lobbyist buddies. Tester is one of the biggest recipients of out of state lobbyist cash in the U.S. Senate. Not to mention his horrible despicable lies about Sheehy, an American patriot hero.

If you want to save our country by voting for President Trump, you must also vote for Sheehy in the Senate to help Trump save our country. If Trump wins and Tester is left in the Senate, he will vote against all of Trump’s policies that so many of us agree with.

So, if you want to save our country from the radically destructive Tester-Biden-Harris agenda, please join me in voting for Tim Sheehy for the U.S. Senate and Donald Trump for President.

Jeff H. Larsen

Lakeside