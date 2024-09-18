Record Number of Donors Support Great Fish Community Challenge

The 10th Great Fish Community Challenge ended Sept. 13 with more than 4,000 donors giving over $5 million to 80 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. The preliminary total excludes the Great Fish Match, which will be announced Oct. 22 at the Great Fish Awards Ceremony, according to organizers.

“Thank you, Flathead Valley, for giving big in support of our local nonprofits,” Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Alan Davis said in a prepared statement. “This year’s significant growth in the number of donors is a testament to everyone’s hard work, and we are excited to see so many new people engaged in the Challenge.”

The number of donors increased by 28% over last year, including more than 1,500 first-time donors to the Challenge. Over $1.5 million was raised during the final week, and Whitefish Community Foundation is still processing gifts that were initiated prior to the Sept. 13 deadline.

The Foundation will award a percentage matching grant on the first $25,000 raised by each participating organization. The amount of the percentage match and the final tally raised will be announced at the Great Fish Awards Ceremony on Oct. 22 at the Wachholz College Center in Kalispell. The matching grant is made possible by the Foundation’s Circle of Giving and other donors who gave directly to the Great Fish Match Fund during the Challenge.

“The impact of this year’s Challenge will be felt in every community across the Flathead Valley as our nonprofits work hard to improve local lives,” Davis said. “We are excited to announce the final match at next month’s Awards Ceremony and invite everyone to join us for an inspiring evening.”

Whitefish Community Foundation organizes and manages the Challenge free of charge for participating nonprofits, thanks in part to title sponsor BNSF and supporting sponsors First Interstate Bank, Glacier Bank, Glacier Guides, Harris Financial, Iron Horse Foundation, JCCS, Park Side Credit Union, Stockman Bank, Summit Beverage, Three Rivers Bank and Whitefish Credit Union.

For more information about Whitefish Community Foundation, visit whitefishcommunityfoundation.org or call (406) 863-1781.

