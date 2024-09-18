Whitefish High School Expansion Bonds Pass

Voters on Tuesday passed two bonds that will expand Whitefish High School and its adjacent athletic complex, marking a success for school officials in their second attempt in two years to pass an expansion proposal in the rapidly growing school district. The $26.5 million academic expansion and $6.1 million athletic complex expansion will add classrooms, trades education facilities and multi-purpose spaces in the school building, as well new and improved district-owned athletic facilities.

The building expansion bond passed with 56.5% of the vote, or 2,876 votes in favor and 2,200 votes against. The athletic expansion passed with a narrower 51.8% of the vote, or 2,635 votes in favor and 2,437 votes against. Voter turnout in the bond election was 47%, according to the Whitefish School District.

For a homeowner with an assessed value of $300,000, the academic bond will have an annual cost of $42.82. The athletic bond will cost $12.80 per year.

The academic expansion is set to add classrooms, lab spaces and an expanded culinary arts program, as well as renovations to Whitefish Independent High School, new multi-purpose spaces and added capacity for STEM and career and technical education courses. The athletic complex expansion will allow the district to build a new 10-lane track, football field, 1,500-seat grandstand, admission and concession facility, restrooms and parking spaces. The new athletic facilities will be owned by the district, meaning Whitefish’s sports teams will no longer have to practice on rented fields and courts.

The school district has said the expansion is necessary to account for marked growth in Whitefish, where the post-pandemic population boom has put pressure on public infrastructure, including schools.

There are currently 1,930 students enrolled in the Whitefish School District — a more than 20% increase from 2014, when the district enrolled 1,592 students. Whitefish High School currently enrolls 630 students. By the end of the decade, the district anticipates enrollment will rise to 723.

