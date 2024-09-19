A Frozen Twist from a Flathead Valley Fixture

Located at 810 1st Ave. W. in Columbia Falls, The Rendezvous is the latest venture from the team behind Sacred Waters Brewing Company on U.S. Highway 2 near Kalispell. Situated just 15 miles from its sister establishment, The Rendezvous might be in close physical proximity to its genetic beginnings, but its liquor-infused offerings set it apart.

Unlike Sacred Waters, which functions as a traditional brewery that only serves craft beer, as well as pub fare, The Rendezvous features a full bar with an expansive drink menu that includes beer and wine, as well as hard liquor, hard seltzers, fresh cocktails, and “sloshies,” a new take on a boozy, frozen slushie.

“We had more to say creatively,” said Jackie Evans, general manager of Sacred Waters Brewing and The Rendezvous, describing the new venture’s departure from traditional microbrewery territory. “This is chapter 2.”

The Rendezvous renders a distinct take on the night out by blending fresh-made cocktails with live music, later hours, a dedicated team, and a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

The building has been transformed into a 200-person capacity venue, and even the name, “The Rendezvous,” reflects a spirit of adventure and connection.

For anyone looking for a traditional bar, The Rendezvous checks all the boxes, but its focus on frozen cocktails, “sloshies,” imbues its drink menu with a sub-zero degree of cool. The invention of The Rendezvous’ mixologist Meagan Schmoll, the sloshies are made with fresh ingredients and, at $12, cost the same as other signature cocktail classics. Inspired by a trip to New Orleans, Schmoll was determined to deliver a version of the Big Easy specialty to Montana — the frozen Irish Coffee cocktail. Once Schmoll perfected the recipe, she crafted other flavors that cool patrons down without numbing their palates.

The “Ass Over Teakettle” cocktail, featuring tequila, watermelon and honey from The Rendezvous Bar in Columbia Falls. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Currently, the bar serves three sloshie flavors in addition to the “Irish Coffee” — Margarita, Mango Daiquiri and Frozé (another turn-of-frozen-phrase concoction using rosé). And for snacks, The Rendezvous works with local establishment North Fork Pizza to serve patrons pizzas (vegan, cheese, and pepperoni) and chips.

The goal is to create a living-room-like atmosphere where people can unwind and enjoy Montana’s “slower pace of life,” including by hanging out longer and later. Unlike Sacred Waters, state law doesn’t require The Rendezvous to stop serving at 8 p.m., so it can function as a classic “watering hole,” Evans said, further accommodating Sacred Water regulars and new patrons alike at the new location.

The physical space opens other new possibilities, as well, and The Rendezvous has seized the opportunity to bring live music to the neighborhood. There’s a stage at The Rendezvous, and every Wednesday through Saturday, free, live music performances from local musicians take place. The hours vary, with Wednesday and Thursday performances running from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday shows beginning at noon and ending at 10 p.m. Beginning in September, The Rendezvous will be open at 11 a.m. on Sundays for NFL games.

With its blend of high-end cocktails, live music, and a welcoming vibe, the architects behind The Rendezvous say they’ve set it up to become a staple in the community, offering a great taste of something familiar with every visit.

“We want to be a good addition to Columbia Falls,” Kirk Gentry, cofounder of Sacred Waters Brewing, said. “If we can help make Columbia Falls, we’ve done our job.”

[email protected]