Harris Best Person for the Job

The presidential debate gave proof to the nation that Kamala Harris is the best person for the job.

Harris was calm, cool and collected. She was the epitome of what a leader should be. She provided clear, concise answers to questions and refuted Trump’s absurd claims.

Harris has a plan for the country. She will take us forward into a fairer, more balanced, happier country while Trump confirmed that he knows nothing but madness, darkness and dementia. She will aid the middle class while Trump taxes us to death for the benefit of the billionaire class.

Harris was the adult in the debate. She shook his hand. She looked at him while she spoke. She outlined a plan for the whole country. Trump cowered and looked away, he couldn’t look her in the face. He confirmed that he has no plan for healthcare and cares about nothing but the border, which is ten times worse in his mind than it is in reality and is worse today than it could have been because he killed the bipartisan border bill earlier this year.

Trump lied, and lied, and lied again. Trump has no plans to help this country. Trump engaged in unhinged ranting about people eating dogs and held up Victor Orban as the sole example of a world leader who likes him.

Harris is a leader. Harris has plans. Harris cares about the middle class.

Amy Weeks

Columbia Falls