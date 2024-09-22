Tester Listens to Montanans

I’m retired, but during my work years I had the privilege of working with Jon Tester for over two decades on important legislation to Montanans who rely on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance. First, let me say that Jon Tester is sincerely a good hearted, trustworthy person who always cares about helping Montanans who struggle. And if you don’t know, Jon has a witty sense of humor.

During Jon’s first session in our Legislature, I was working for the state Insurance Commissioner who needed a sponsor for a bill to provide health insurance to surviving family members of peace officers who died in the line of duty – of course Jon Tester stepped up to get the bill passed. During his last session in the state senate, he successfully sponsored a bill creating Big Sky Rx, to help low-income seniors pay for medications. Big Sky Rx was top priority for AARP Montana, my employer then. These are only two of Jon’s many important achievements but reflect on who he is.

Once Jon was in the U.S. Senate, he stepped up on issues related to Social Security and Medicare, seeking improvements to benefits and administration of those systems. If it were not for Senator Tester, today those on Medicare would not have insulin capped at $35 a month and 25,000 Montanans would lose the just announced significant reduction in cost for their vital medications due to go into effect in 2026.

I know firsthand that Senator Tester cares deeply about the future of Social Security and Medicare. He supports current proposals to ensure that Social Security will be financially sound well into the future. He also supports strengthening Medicare to cover costs for hearing, vision, and dental care – a common hardship for many Medicare recipients. This is future work that a moderate like Jon who works well with both parties can get done.

Over his years in the U.S. Senate, Tester has conducted numerous town-halls and roundtables throughout Montana with seniors and veterans, to gather information on how to improve the Medicare, Social Security and Veterans healthcare systems. I was part of some of those meetings. I could see how Senator Tester listened closely to concerns, looked for ways to fix problems and then went back to D.C. to work on improvements. Jon often reminded those in attendance that God gave us one mouth and two ears for a reason – to listen. Unlike some politicians, it is obvious that Tester’s work stems from listening to people’s concerns first and not powerful big business interests.

Over the years, I have seen Senator Tester repeatedly go to bat for people who count on Social Security, VA healthcare, Medicare, and Medicaid. Tester is up for re-election in a contentious season of misinformation, negative ads, and wild accusations. I’m tired of it, as many of you are. I’ve stopped watching the ads and just ask around to get information from people who know candidates personally. I want to know a candidate’s position on issues and also about their character in order to decide who has earned my vote. I’m looking for candidates who I can wholeheartedly trust to do the right thing for my community. Well, I can tell you sincerely that Senator Jon Tester has earned my vote.

Claudia Clifford is the former Associate State Director of AARP Montana; former Executive Director of the Montana Nurses Association; and former Health Policy Advisor to the Montana Insurance Commissioner. She lives in Helena.