Blankenship Bridge to Temporarily Close for Repairs

The Blankenship Bridge spanning the Flathead River northwest of Columbia Falls will undergo repairs on Sept. 27 to fix a 3-inch crack found earlier this summer.

Inspectors with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) discovered the crack at the base of a beam during a routine inspection in August. As a precautionary measure, MDT issued a 5-ton weight limit for vehicles crossing the bridge until repairs could be made.

Flathead County officials announced in a press release Monday that the bridge will be closed on Sept. 27 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The county hired Helena-based Missouri River Contractors/Frontier West LLC to conduct the repairs. The work will include drilling a stop hole at the end of the crack, according to the press release, and is estimated to cost $6,775.

MDT officials will conduct a follow-up evaluation of the bridge in October, with a potential reassessment of the current weight restriction.

While the bridge is shuttered on Friday, travelers looking for alternate routes across the Flathead River can use the Camas Road Bridge to access Glacier National Park, or the Hungry Horse Bridge located along U.S. Highway 2.