fbpx
Skip to content
Elections

Online Overseas Ballots for Montana Voters Briefly Didn’t Include Harris as a Candidate

The system was taken offline, the vendor corrected the issue and it was back online by Friday afternoon

By Associated Press
A roll of “I Voted” stickers. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

HELENA – Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ name initially didn’t appear as a candidate for president on Montana’s online absentee voting system for residents who are overseas or serving in the military, the Secretary of State’s Office said Monday.

The system went live Friday morning. One person had voted when another voter reported Harris’ name was not displayed on the electronic system, officials said.

The system was taken offline, the vendor corrected the issue and it was back online by Friday afternoon, said Richie Melby, spokesperson for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. The first voter was notified of the error, Melby said.

The mistake was limited to the Electronic Absentee System. Harris’ name will be on printed ballots in Montana, Jacobsen’s office said.

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work