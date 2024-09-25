The 2024 Agriculture Issue

Flathead Producers Report High Winter Wheat Yields Amid Low Prices

Winter wheat and hay harvests were above average this season while spring crops like canola and spring wheat fared below average following a mid-summer heat wave

After a cool and wet spring, Flathead Valley producers are reporting high yields for cereal crops like winter wheat and barley while mid-summer heat led to low canola yields.

For Heritage Custom Farming Owner Tryg Koch, he says early maturing crops like winter wheat and hay did well this season with yields about 20% above average. His other spring seeded crops like canola and spring wheat; however, didn’t fare well following consistent 90-degree temperatures throughout July.

Residential plots interspersed among bales in a hay field in the Creston area on August 2, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

High Land Prices and Congested Highways Pose Logistical Challenges for Flathead Farmers

Most commodity producers in the Flathead Valley rely on dozens of individual landowners to lease their property for production as the agriculture industry continues to dwindle and open space is lost

As a third-generation producer based out of Creston, Miles Passmore has been farming cereal crops like wheat and barley along with other crops like peas, alfalfa and hay with his father for the past 18 years across the Flathead Valley.

Passmore’s great grandparents moved to the Flathead in 1936 and while he farms on his family’s land, he also travels across the valley to work on 4,500 acres of leased parcels from such a high volume of landlords that he can’t keep track of how many he has.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (Sept. 24)

California (highest) – $4.73/gal | Mississippi (lowest) – $2.72/gal | Montana – $3.32/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (August)

Departures 2024 78,001 | 2023 67,573 Arrivals 2024 76,419 | 2023 61,505

Unemployment Rates (August)

U.S. 4.2% | Montana 3.2% | Flathead County 3.4%

Flathead County Residential Sales (August)

2024 166 | 2023 166 | 2022 190 | 2021 231

Financial Corner: Take Advantage of Open Enrollment

Consider your options carefully, with an eye toward making changes appropriate for your needs



If you work for a midsize or large company, you may soon be able to review your employee benefits package, as we are entering the open enrollment season. So, consider your options carefully, with an eye toward making changes appropriate for your needs.

