Great Northern Mountain, the highest point in the Great Bear Wilderness at 8,705 feet, is a classic, challenging summit for area hikers. Its steepness and exposed ridge line perennially pleases a gamut of peak baggers. The peak offers astounding views of the wilderness, the southern reaches of Glacier National Park and most of Hungry Horse Reservoir. With an average elevation gain of about 1,000 feet per mile over 4.5 miles, the climb to the summit is likely to light a fire in one’s quads.

Great Northern Mountain and the Hungry Horse Reservoir on Sept. 21, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ridge line of Great Northern Mountain on Sept. 21, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Climbers stand on a point overlooking Stanton Glacier as viewed from the summit of Great Northern Mountain on Sept. 21, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

