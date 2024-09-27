Girls Play Football, Too: Flag Football State Tournament Showcases Popularity and Growth

BOZEMAN — The growth of flag football in Montana and the enthusiasm surrounding the sport were on full display on Thursday.

Seventeen teams from throughout the Treasure State descended upon Bobcat Stadium for the third girls flag football state tournament. That’s quite the step-up from the sport’s first two years in Montana, with three teams competing in 2022 and five teams in 2023.

According to Lockwood AD Mike Erickson, over 400 girls competed on Thursday.

“What it shows is that the popularity is there, and that girls want to play flag football,” Butte High head coach Steve Shahan told 406 MT Sports.

“This is going to grow and it’s going to erupt. I think it’s going to erupt quicker than anyone in the state realizes,” Hamilton head coach Mitch Wassam said.

A Lockwood player and a Kalispell Flathead player look for the football on day one of the Montana girls flag football state tournament on Sept. 26, 2024 at Bobcat Stadium. Gavin Derkatch/406mtsports.com

With 12 more schools joining in on flag football this season, a whole new group of girls were introduced to the sport, most for the first time.

One of those girls is East Helena senior Fran Ivers, who is playing flag for the first time but has always had an affinity for football.

“It’s a thrill, I love it,” she said.

“I just love how the environment is with my team…I also just love flag because it’s another version of football, and I love football.”

Ivers’ excitement about playing flag football is evident when watching her play. She nearly missed out on the opportunity, but the Vigilantes got involved just in time for her senior year.

Now, Ivers hopes that other girls around the state get the same chance.

“I’m actually really happy, because I wanted to play since freshman year and I finally get it my senior year. Knowing I get to end off my senior year like this, it’s so good,” Ivers said.

“It’s such a good start, and hopefully others could follow and maybe get inspired to do it.”

The growth and popularity of flag football in Montana is hard to deny. And for those involved, they say the popularity has always been there, it’s just been about opportunity.

The sport was elevated from a “non-sanctioned MHSA activity” to an “emerging sport” this season and is being funded by the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

“I think forever, little girls in Montana have played football in the yard and at recess with their brothers and their friends,” Shahan said.

“Now the Falcons and the Arthur Blank foundation have given the opportunity, it’s obvious that the popularity is there.”

On Thursday, Erickson was sporting a T-shirt that read “Girls play football too”. Wassam agreed with the sentiment.

“It’s true,” Wassam said. “They watch it every Sunday, they watch it every Saturday, they go to Friday night lights and now they get to be a part of that on a different level. And they’ve got skills, man.”

While most teams are still learning on the fly in their first year of the sport, others have been playing for two or even three seasons.

And with each year, they are seeing progress on the field.

“You can see with all the teams, the complexity and efficiency with which they’re running their offenses and defenses is a giant step forward from last year,” Shahan, who began coaching in 2023, said.

The quarterfinals begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and the girls flag football season culminates with the championship game at 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

First day scores:

Hardin 49, Absarokee 0

Three Forks 47, Glendive 0

Lockwood 19, Kalispell Flathead 0

Poplar 22, Butte 14

East Helena 46, Frazer 6

Hamilton 43, Roundup 0

Jefferson 25, Wolf Point 12

Huntley Project 38, St. Ignatius 25

Kalispell Glacier 44, Hardin 0