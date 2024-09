The Constitutional Initiative on the ballot this election has huge implications for the future of Montana, as well as the obliteration of the future for untold thousands of Montanans. If this initiative passes, Montana will become the bloodiest of all the states as far as baby killing is concerned. This is not the legacy we as voters should desire for our posterity. Vote NO on CI-128, the life you could save could be the life of your own grandchild.

Larry & Lois Eslick

Marion