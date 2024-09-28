Kalispell Glacier Wins Third Consecutive Girls Flag Football State Championship

BOZEMAN — Once again, Kalispell Glacier sits atop the Montana girls flag football mountain.

The Wolfpack defeated Huntley Project, 18-13, in the state championship game at Bobcat Stadium on Friday night to win their third consecutive state title.

“I have no words,” Glacier senior Khirsten Terrell told 406 MT Sports.

“I’m just so grateful to be a part of an amazing team of girls and I’m just excited for our flag program for years to come.”

It came down to one final defensive stand for the Wolfpack. After junior quarterback Karley Allen scored on a keeper to give Glacier the lead, Huntley Project’s offense took over with about three minutes remaining.

The Red Devils marched down the field before penalties and the Glacier defense slowed them down. Ultimately, the Wolfpack forced a stop on fourth and goal with 30 seconds left.

“We knew we needed to keep our composure. We had confidence in ourselves, we just had to stay calm and work together as a team,” Allen said.

The junior quarterback also threw a touchdown to Terrell, who added a rushing touchdown as well.

Glacier’s team cheers after a tackle was made during the state flag football championship game Sept. 27, 2024 at Bobcat Stadium. Jack Power Photography For 406 MT Sports

For Huntley Project, senior quarterback Paige Lofing threw for a pair of touchdowns, one to Ivy Grimsrud and another to Hadley Kautz.

Lofing, a recent Gonzaga women’s basketball commit, played a key role for the Red Devils throughout the game and nearly led a game-winning drive.

“That quarterback for Huntley Project is amazing,” Glacier head coach Mark Kessler said. “I’m glad someone found her because she is a legit Division I athlete.”

Both teams advanced to the championship after earlier semifinal wins. Huntley Project defeated Hamilton 21-12 and Kalispell Glacier defeated Lockwood 27-12.

Since girls flag football first started in Montana in 2022, Glacier is the lone program to hoist the state championship trophy.

As one of three original teams to compete in flag, many of the Wolfpack’s key contributors have now been playing the sport for three years. They boast the state’s largest roster with 29 players and an additional 24 girls on the JV team.

What else has gone into Glacier’s success in the sport?

“I think number one is buy-in,” Kessler said. “And then we’ve been blessed with amazing athletes…we’ve got some phenomenal athletes at Glacier High School.”

While the Wolfpack have been playing flag since it first started in Montana, Huntley Project was one of 12 teams to play for the first time this season.

It was quite the introduction to the sport for the Red Devils as they made it all the way to the state championship after winning the Southeast Divisional title.

Glacier’s Annalise Brown throws the ball while Huntley Project’s Ivy Grimsrud attempts to make a tackle during the state flag football championship game Sept. 27, 2024 at Bobcat Stadium. Jack Power Photography For 406 MT Sports

It’s the third state championship in as many years for the Wolfpack, and it’s arguably the most impressive.

After beating out two other teams in 2022 and four in 2023, Glacier needed to overcome 16 other teams that competed this season.

In a year that represented major growth for the sport in the Treasure State, the Wolfpack maintained their spot as the team to beat.

“It was really nice to have new teams and considering we beat them, it makes us feel even more like the best in the state of Montana,” Terrell said.

With 17 teams and over 400 girls competing in this year’s Montana girls flag football state tournament, the two-day competition was proof of the sport’s growth and popularity.

Glacier has been a part of it from the beginning, and hopes to see even more teams competing next year.

“Football is a big deal here in America and finally girls have a chance to play. Why not sign up? They are ready to do it,” Kessler said.

“It’s been great to see that growth and at the same time, I think those that aren’t (involved) should look themselves in the mirror and say ‘hey, why aren’t we giving this a chance?’ It’s a great opportunity for a school and a community to get behind it.”