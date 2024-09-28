No. 3 Montana State Wear Down Idaho State in Big Sky-opening Win

POCATELLO, Idaho — No. 3 Montana State opened Big Sky Conference play with a 37-17 win at Idaho State Saturday at the ICCU Dome, reports 406 MT Sports.

The Bengals received the opening kickoff and just missed an opportunity to strike first. ISU quarterback Kobe Tracy couldn’t connect on a deep ball to wide receiver Ian Duarte over the middle. It likely would’ve been a touchdown as Duarte blew past MSU defensive backs Caden Dowler and Miles Jackson. Instead, the Bengals punted.

ISU got the ball back after forcing an MSU punt. DB Andrew Powdrell broke up a pass on third down to force an ISU punt. MSU WR Taco Dowler weaved through defenders on a 50-yard return, setting the Bobcats up at the ISU 43-yard line.

MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott had two passes broken up, including a jump ball to WR Lonyatta Alexander Jr. Kicker Myles Sansted knocked in the 45-yard field goal. It’s the longest made FG by the Bobcats since Dec. 9, 2022 (50-yard make by Blake Glessner against William and Mary in the FCS quarterfinals).

Mellott orchestrated another drive down the field, rolling out for a 23-yard pass to WR Jacob Trimble and running for a first down inside the 10. MSU capped off the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Mellott, his first in three games.

The next MSU drive was halted by a fumble from running back Adam Jones. But that was negated three plays later as MSU safety Rylan Ortt jumped a route for an interception. The Bobcats capitalized with an 18-yard rushing TD by RB Scottre Humphrey, with Humphrey running through defenders into the end zone. MSU led 17-0 with 4 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half.

ISU drove to the MSU 41, but faced a fourth and 10. Tracy — the benefactor of a free play as MSU linebacker McCade O’Reilly jumped offsides — launched a deep ball 31 yards, caught by WR Jeff Weimer at the MSU 10. A pass interference in the end zone by Jackson moved the ball to the 2.

After an ISU false start, WR Christian Fredericksen got the ball down to the 5. A pair of timeouts followed before fourth and goal. Tracy rolled to his right and found WR Michael Shulikov in the back of the end zone for the TD, with Shulikov getting both feet inbounds.

The Bobcats out-gained the Bengals (158-101) and led in time of possession (14:24 to 11:02) at halftime. MSU led 17-7 at the break.

Three punts opened the second half. The Bengals offense finally got going with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. RBs Dason Brooks and Justice Jackson picked up first downs on the ground. Tracy connected with Shulikov (26 yards) and Fredericksen (15 yards) to get ISU down to the MSU 18. The Bengals settled for a 33-yard FG to make it a one-score game.

That didn’t even last one play. Mellott faked the handoff and threw it over the top of the defense to fullback Rohan Jones, who ran away for the 70-yard TD. Humphrey added a 6-yard TD run on the following drive to make it 31-10 Bobcats.

On the next ISU drive, cornerback Jon Johnson — who missed the previous two games due to injury — was ejected for targeting. He will miss the first half of next week’s game.

Meanwhile, Tracy — with MSU defensive end Brody Grebe wrapping up for a potential sack — launched a pass to Weimer for the 16-yard TD.

Humphrey scored his third TD on an 8-yard run as time expired.

It was Montana State’s first win in Pocatello since 2015.

MSU will host Northern Colorado next Saturday.