Protect Mothers and Babies

Did you know that an abortion (taking the life of a preborn child) is already legal in Montana up to the stage of viability, generally 24 weeks? Also, the abortion pill can be easily obtained. CI-128 goes much farther as it creates a “right” to take the life of a baby for all nine months of pregnancy; even partial-birth abortions would be legalized. Also, parents would not be notified or have a say regarding a minor child. Human traffickers and abusers could not be prosecuted for forcing their victim to get an abortion. Women who are injured or die when obtaining an abortion will not have a right to legal recourse.



There is no reason for anyone to vote for CI-128. For the protection of both mothers and babies, please vote NO on CI-128.



Linda Jackson

Kalispell