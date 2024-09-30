Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 540 Whispering Ridge Ln.

Price: $885,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,378

This home sits on a private 1.14-acre lot with towering trees but is still close to downtown. It features a large office, rustic alder cabinetry, oversized laundry room, new gas stove and plenty of storage space. The property includes a wraparound deck, heated shop, flower garden and fenced backyard. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30031314

Bigfork

Where: 32646 Delaro Ranch Rd.

Price: $899,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,848

This charming chalet is nestled on 10 private acres and has a large front deck perfect for taking in the expansive views. It features custom knotty alder cabinets, slate tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The property includes a large shed, hay storage and a meadow for horses to graze. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30033761

Kalispell

Where: 166 Taelor Rd.

Price: $889,900

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,481

This home in the sought-after West View Estates neighborhood blends elegance, comfort and convenience. It features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen, hardwood floors, granite counters and an abundance of natural light. Outside is a beautifully landscaped yard with a huge deck ideal for entertaining. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30033558

Kila

Where: 212 Swamp View Ln.

Price: $895,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,613

This home sits on 9.6 acres overlooking the Smith Lake Waterfowl Production Area. It has vaulted ceilings, natural stone fireplaces and a deck for viewing the area wildlife. The property includes a garage, pole barn, storage sheds, guest cabin, a seasonal creek and fenced pasture for horses. Montana Brokers

MLS Number: 30032287

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].